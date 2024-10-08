Liverpool put all their defensive midfield eggs in one basket over the summer, only for Martin Zubimendi to pull a U-turn and now, predictably, Man City are interested.

Pep Guardiola lost his key defensive midfield cog in Rodri to a season-ending ACL injury last month, and for Liverpool fans, that immediately led to connections being made to Zubimendi.

He was the Reds’ No. 1 target throughout the summer but a deal never eventuated as the Spaniard opted to remain at his boyhood club, Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old is a highly-rated player and throughout Liverpool’s chase, Spanish journalist Jorge C. Picon offered regular updates on where the deal stood.

Now, the Relevo reporter has claimed Man City have made Zubimendi a target and want to “take advantage” of the midfielder not signing a new deal, meaning his €60 million (£51.5m) buyout clause remains.

Mateo Kovacic is currently filling the void for City, but the report claims a move for Zubimendi “could be attempted this January” – which one could view as a ‘one plus one equals two’ situation.

Rodri is currently contracted to Man City until the summer of 2027, and there have been reports of another extension, which could mean it is a short-sighted move for Zubimendi – if he is even tempted.

The Spaniard has proved he is not easily swayed when it comes to leaving his boyhood club, with Liverpool recently finding that out for themselves.

Sources closer to Merseyside, however, hinted early last month that a transfer could yet be revisited by the Reds in the winter window.

Liverpool journalist David Lynch explained that the situation was not “completely closed off” after Zubimendi’s decision to stay, having not viewed it as a “traitorous” action by the player.

With no new deal yet eventuating with the San Sebastian club, the midfielder will remain available for £51 million due to his buyout clause.

With Ryan Gravenberch thriving, many will not even currently be looking at the No. 6 situation at Anfield, but the club still need to add depth.

They just may have added competition, however, if their No. 1 target has not changed.