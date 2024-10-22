Diogo Jota has not travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad after being forced off against Chelsea, and Arne Slot did not give too much away for when we could see him return.

The forward’s lack of luck when it comes to injuries struck again over the weekend, with another player landing on top of him to force him to miss games for Liverpool.

Slot has explained that Jota suffered ‘bruising’ on his upper body, likely to be his ribcage, after a tussle with Tosin Adarabioyo early in the first half.

He was withdrawn not long after the crunching tackle and did not train on Tuesday or travel to face Leipzig, leading to concerns over whether he will be fit to return at Arsenal on Sunday.

But the Dutchman gave very little away, explaining that it is “always so difficult with injuries, especially if it just happens, to see where they are after a few days.”

Slot explained: “He got a knock, like we all saw, when he was trying to go to goal, brought down – that was not the biggest problem – but the other player fell onto him.

“That hurt him that much that he couldn’t continue to play, and he couldn’t come with us for now [to Leipzig].

“It is difficult to judge to see how long that is going to take.”

Not a damning verdict but not exactly an overly encouraging one either!

It is likely that Jota would have started from the bench against Leipzig even without the knock he sustained against Chelsea, but now we are left to wonder if he can return against the Gunners.

He has scored more goals against Arsenal (7) than any other team as a Red and also has two assists across his 11 outings – and it would be a huge boost to have him available.

If he cannot prove his fitness, though, Darwin Nunez is likely to continue to deputise in his place.

In other injury news, Slot has offered an update on Federico Chiesa as his absence from the squad extends beyond four games.