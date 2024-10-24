Arne Slot has stepped up to the top job at Liverpool without wavering, and his side’s 1-0 win at Leipzig set two new impressive club records.

We are 12 games into the new season and Liverpool now have 11 victories to their name, it is the first time in the club’s history that they have started a season in such a manner.

It is no easy feat, let alone in a debut season. And it is made all the more impressive by that fact that Slot is the first manager of any English club to win 11 of his first 12 games.

Six of those fixtures have been on the road, and with each ending with three points for Liverpool, Slot has written himself and his squad into the club’s history books.

Before the trip to Leipzig, no Liverpool team in history had won each of their opening six away fixtures in a season – and now Slot has a chance to extend that run at Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have recorded wins at Ipswich, Man United, Milan, Wolves, Palace and now Leipzig. It’s incredible to think we had to wait until December for that same number of wins last season!

Two incredibly impressive club records re-written, and we have not even had the clocks go back yet.

After the match, Slot was asked about winning the first six away games and, while he is certainly “proud,” he’s eyeing bigger prizes.

“I think I said it before, not that we have so many records, but the other record that we should be proud because so many great teams have worn this shirt, so many great managers have been at this club,” he said.

“So, if you can achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before that’s almost impossible at a big club like this.

“And to achieve it is always nice, but I also said it about the records, they are nice but there is something else that’s more nice, and we both know what I mean.

“And that’s trophies.”

Is right.