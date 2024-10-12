➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
RED WEEK SALE
20% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Mohamed Salah before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed: Mohamed Salah OUT of Egypt squad, will return to Liverpool early

Mohamed Salah has pulled out of the Egypt squad early this month, with the forward now set to return to Liverpool as he skips the clash with Mauritania.

Salah was offered the opportunity to miss Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Mauritania due to concerns over injury playing on an artificial pitch.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan explained after Friday’s 2-0 win over the same opponents that he would grant an early exit for any player, also citing a number of “violent tackles” by Mauritania players.

It has now been confirmed that Salah will not make the trip to Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya and will instead report back to the AXA Training Centre next week.

A statement from the Egyptian FA reads: “The technical staff of Egypt’s senior football team led by manager Hossam Hassan held a meeting with Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Pharaohs.

“It was agreed during the meeting to rest the player from the upcoming match.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This comes after Virgil van Dijk left the Netherlands camp on Saturday following his red card against Hungary the night before.

Both Salah and Van Dijk could now be part of Arne Slot‘s first sessions back in the buildup to Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

That comes as a major boost for the club, while Hassan has accepted Salah’s desire to avoid any injury in unpleasant conditions in Mauritania.

“If any player asks not to play the next match, which will be on an artificial turf pitch, I will agree,” Hassan told reporters after Friday’s win.

“The Mauritanian national team plays hard and with violent tackles as well.

2WCADMB January 14 2024: Mohamed Salah Salah Mahrous Ghaly (Egypt) looks on during a African Cup of Nations Group B game, Egypt vs Mozambique, at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Kim Price/CSM (Credit Image: © Kim Price/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

“If Salah asks me not to play the next match, I will agree because of the difficulty of the pitch and in order to preserve him.”

Liverpool are already without Alisson (hamstring) for the visit of Chelsea next Sunday, while Alexis Mac Allister (groin), Federico Chiesa (muscle) and Harvey Elliott (foot) are doubts.

Curtis Jones has also pulled out of England duty ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Finland, though this is not due to injury.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024