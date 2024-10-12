Mohamed Salah has pulled out of the Egypt squad early this month, with the forward now set to return to Liverpool as he skips the clash with Mauritania.

Salah was offered the opportunity to miss Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Mauritania due to concerns over injury playing on an artificial pitch.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan explained after Friday’s 2-0 win over the same opponents that he would grant an early exit for any player, also citing a number of “violent tackles” by Mauritania players.

It has now been confirmed that Salah will not make the trip to Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya and will instead report back to the AXA Training Centre next week.

A statement from the Egyptian FA reads: “The technical staff of Egypt’s senior football team led by manager Hossam Hassan held a meeting with Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Pharaohs.

“It was agreed during the meeting to rest the player from the upcoming match.”

This comes after Virgil van Dijk left the Netherlands camp on Saturday following his red card against Hungary the night before.

Both Salah and Van Dijk could now be part of Arne Slot‘s first sessions back in the buildup to Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

That comes as a major boost for the club, while Hassan has accepted Salah’s desire to avoid any injury in unpleasant conditions in Mauritania.

“If any player asks not to play the next match, which will be on an artificial turf pitch, I will agree,” Hassan told reporters after Friday’s win.

“The Mauritanian national team plays hard and with violent tackles as well.

“If Salah asks me not to play the next match, I will agree because of the difficulty of the pitch and in order to preserve him.”

Liverpool are already without Alisson (hamstring) for the visit of Chelsea next Sunday, while Alexis Mac Allister (groin), Federico Chiesa (muscle) and Harvey Elliott (foot) are doubts.

Curtis Jones has also pulled out of England duty ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Finland, though this is not due to injury.