Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool should have had the game out of sight, but had to weather late pressure from Crystal Palace to hold on to a 1-0 win in the final match before the international break.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (7) | Anfield

October 4, 2024

Goal: Jota 9′

Alisson – 9 (out of 10)

Had very little to do over the course of the game, but on the few occasions he was called into action he stood up to the test with important saves. The value of having a world-class goalkeeper.

That all came to a crashing halt when he grabbed at his hamstring and was forced off with 10 minutes of regular time remaining. It is insane how often he gets injured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Strangely given a lot of space by Palace, despite knowing the danger he poses on the ball. Won both his tackles, created two chances and, as per FotMob, finished with the highest xA of 0.48.

A few wayward passes did place unnecessary pressure on his teammates, though, when there was an easier out-ball to find.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Was rarely tested at the back early on but, when he was, he was strong in the challenge and helped his side maintain their control.

Did get caught out of position on occasion but will have, rightly, been cursing his forwards for making him handle late pressure when the game should have been won early doors.

Virgil van Dijk – 9 (Man of the Match)

It never gets tiring to say the captain was composed and made everything look easy, he’s just so clearly on another level to everyone else that it becomes ‘normal’.

Was key in recycling possession at the back, moved the ball out to the wings with long diagonal passes and was the cool head when his team needed one.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

He will not get an assist to his name but the inch-perfect pass to Cody Gakpo to set the first goal in motion was delightful.

As with Slot’s style, he continually made overlapping runs to make space in the final third but was a bit more hesitant with his back to goal.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

It would not be an exaggeration to say he was everywhere. Proactive on and off the ball, if not for a wayward shot from Diogo Jota, he would have a deserved assist.

Was not protected by the referee, who had a poor game on the account of both teams, it must be said.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

A bit of a mixed bag from the Argentine, did the first phase well but his next decision was not always the best – like leaving the ball when he should’ve made contact to score.

Picked up a yellow card and was subbed at halftime. Seen with ice on his left thigh but, hopefully, it was just a precaution.

Curtis Jones – 7

Only his second start of the season, he caught the eye of referee Simon Hooper with a number of his tackles and was, rightly, bemused each time the whistle was blown.

Was energetic as the more advanced midfielder in the first half, before dropping deeper in the second and helping to hoover up loose balls at the back. Performed a lot better in the second 45.

Mohamed Salah – 6

A very quiet game from the Egyptian, who prior to Saturday’s game had scored in each of his last three appearances.

Had some good interplay with Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold and Jones on the right wing but his biggest chance finished with a tame shot that was easily saved. Correct decision to take him off with 20 minutes left.

Cody Gakpo – 8

The Dutchman can often be on the periphery of games but that was not the case here, he was heavily involved in moving the Reds forward but also selflessly tracking back to help the defence.

His second assist of the season was brilliant, from his initial run behind Palace’s backline to cutting the ball across the box with his first touch.

Ended his day with a game-high five chances created and nine recoveries.

Diogo Jota – 7

A poacher is always going to poach, he simply wanted the ball more to score his first league goal since the opening day. Very well taken.

But then he went and followed it up by missing an absolute sitter and a few golden opportunities – the match would have been a lot more relaxing if he finished off just one of those chances!

Substitutes

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Mac Allister, 46′) – 7 – Straight on in the advanced role. Passed when he had great shooting opportunities.

Luis Diaz (on for Salah, 72′) – 6 – Lively when he came on but his moments in possession could have led to a lot more.

Vitezslav Jaros (on for Alisson, 79′) – 8 – An unexpected debut, to say the least. Handled the occasion very well and was even on for an assist with a long ball to Jota.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 79′) – 6 – Had just 15 touches.

Wataru Endo (on for Jones, 89′) – N/A – Little time to have an influence but we appreciated him dangling out an arm to make sure the ball went out for a throw-in and not a goal kick.

Subs not used: Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Nunez

Arne Slot – 7

Was right to make four changes heading into this fixture, especially as Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz will be mainstays for their country over the break.

His side were utterly dominant against Crystal Palace and yet struggled to truly kill the game off, and it meant young Jaros came on for his debut with a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

What we can say is that in seasons gone by we would have been expected to concede and drop two points, but that did not happen here.

Just one defeat for his side so far and we go into the international break with a strong points tally – the huge concern will be for Alisson, though.

Big tests ahead!