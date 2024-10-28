Erik ten Hag SACKED by Man United after 4 wins in 14 games

Man United have sacked Erik ten Hag after overseeing their fourth defeat in nine Premier League games over the weekend, with West Ham the final nail in his coffin.

They waited long enough, or perhaps the opposite where Liverpool fans are concerned, but the trigger has finally been pulled on the Dutchman’s tenure at Old Trafford.

United are currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League with just 11 points, and their Europa League campaign is not faring any better having collected just three points to sit 21st.

The writing has been on the wall for a long time, only for those us looking in it seems, but after two-and-a-half years he was informed of his fate on Monday morning.

Man United have confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge as interim head coach and will be supported by the current coaching team as they start the search for a permanent head coach.

Ten Hag was happy to hang his hat on lifting the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024 but failed to acknowledge his shortcomings and address them despite hefty squad investment.

Last season, Ten Hag led United to their lowest league position since 1989/90 (8th) and conceded a club record 58 Premier League goals – and yet the club triggered a one-year contract extension in July.

Liverpool fans, and others across the league, would have encouraged United to stick with their man but instead, he has become the first sacking in the Premier League this season.

Ten Hag will remain in the history books as the manager who oversaw Man United‘s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool – the 7-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2023.

In total he oversaw six games as United manager against Liverpool, with two wins, two draws and two defeats – the most recent result being the 3-0 at Old Trafford early this season.

Among the favourites to replace the Dutchman are Van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Ruben Amorim.

We’d go with Southgate if it was us deciding!