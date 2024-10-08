Career trajectories for academy graduates are as diverse as you could imagine, and one former Liverpool youngster is in Egypt to undertake a trial in hopes of finding a club.

You may remember Ovie Ejaria, who played eight times for the first team during Jurgen Klopp‘s first full season in charge in 2016/17.

There was a lot of expectation for what the midfielder could develop into, but he left for Reading in a £3.5 million deal in 2020, following an initial loan spell.

Ejaria was initially a regular starter before injury and form derailed his career, leading to his contract being terminated early last December to see him left without a club.

The two parties reached an agreement “amicably” after 127 appearances over five seasons, but he has not played a competitive match since November 2022.

Now 26, Ejaria has had trials with the Championship’s Plymouth and Oxford United this calendar year, but with neither extending a contract he has now travelled to Egypt.

According to KingFut, the former England under-21 international is to undergo a trial with Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek.

On the face of it, it is an unusual career move, but he was recommended by Zamalek manager Jose Gomes, who briefly coached the midfielder during their time together at Reading in 2019.

The report states that “during his trial, Ejaria will train in Mit Okba until the Egyptian Super Cup, and if he performs well, he may earn himself a contract with Zamalek.”

If his trial is a success, the 26-year-old will join Zamalek as a free agent and see them added to the list of clubs he has played for, which includes Liverpool, Sunderland, Rangers and Reading.