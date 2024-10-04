If Liverpool can continue their early success on the road, they will join only two other squads in the history books – and the early start may just help them on their way.

Should Liverpool win, it will be only the third time in history that the Reds have won their opening four away league games of a campaign.

The others were 2019/20 (under Jurgen Klopp) and 1990/91 (Kenny Dalglish).

Only in 1990/91 have Liverpool won their opening five away games of a season in all competitions.

Therefore, Arne Slot could become the first Liverpool manager in history to win his first four away league games in charge and his opening five in all competitions.

Positive history with the lunchtime start!

Three of the last seven meetings at Selhurst Park have kicked off at 12.30pm – Liverpool have won all three.

This is Liverpool’s second 12.30 pm kick off this season. They won 2-0 at Ipswich on the opening day.

The Reds have won their last seven games played on this day, and 15 of the last 16 since 1935. The only loss in that sequence came in 1985 when they lost 2-1 at QPR.

Can Salah repeat history?

Mo Salah is three goals away from recording 100 for Liverpool away from Anfield.

Should he score against Palace, it will be only the fifth occurrence in the club’s history of a player scoring in the opening four away games of a league campaign.

The others to achieve the feat are Sam Raybould (scored in the first five in 1902/03), John Aldridge (1987/88), Daniel Sturridge (2013/14) and Salah in 2021/22, in a run of 5.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has eight goals in 12 appearances against Palace, with only Sadio Mane ahead of him with 10 goals from 10 games in league and cup.

Luis Diaz (five) and Salah (four) have between them scored nine of the Reds 12 league goals this season.

Palace yet to get off the mark

Oliver Glasner took charge of Palace on 20th February 2024, replacing Roy Hodgson, and has overseen seven wins in his 19 league games in charge. All seven victories came last season.

Palace are one of five teams who are yet to win a top-flight game this season – Ipswich, Leicester, Southampton and Wolves being the others.

They have picked up three points from their opening six games. Palace have scored five league goals this season, along with Manchester and Ipswich. Only Southampton, with three, have netted fewer.

This ref is not a fan favourite

Simon Hooper is the referee for this one. He has issued 14 yellow cards and one red in his three Premier League games this season.

He sent off Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in Liverpool’s visit to Tottenham in September 2023.

Scorers so far this season

Crystal Palace: Mateta 4, Eze 2, Guehi 1, Kamada 1, Nketiah 1, Sarr 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 6, Diaz 5, Jota 3, Gakpo 2, Konate 2, Mac Allister 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).