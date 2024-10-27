With Liverpool facing Arsenal, Mo Salah can continue his rise up the all-time charts as a single goal takes him level with Robbie Fowler and Roberto Firmino in different capacities.

Liverpool are in brilliant form and take on Arsenal at a time when injuries could weaken Mikel Arteta’s side significantly.

With the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard missing the Premier League clash, the Reds will be hopeful of extending their winning run to 12 victories in 13 matches.

However, Arsenal don’t lose often at home and are seeking a fifth successive league meeting without defeat for the first time since 2011, when they had a run of eight games, winning two and drawing six.

More records for Mo Salah to chase

Salah’s next goal will see him move into joint-eighth place on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorers list. He will join Robbie Fowler on 163, overtaking Jermain Defoe.

Only Roberto Firmino (with 11) has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool against the Gunners than Salah, who has nine, the same number as Fowler.

The Egyptian has scored more goals for Liverpool against Arsenal than he has against any other team and his first goal in England came against Arsenal, as a substitute in a 6-0 Chelsea won 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in March 2014.

In total, Salah has nine goals in 15 Liverpool appearances against the Gunners. He missed last season’s league encounter here due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Egypt.

The Egyptian is also just three goals short of registering 100 for Liverpool away from Anfield.

History between Arsenal & Liverpool

In this league fixture last season, Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners in what was the 200th league meeting between the teams and the 100th at Arsenal. The defeat was only Liverpool’s second in 41 domestic matches.

Liverpool have lost three of their last 11 visits to Arsenal in league and cup – in July 2020 (2-1), 3-2 in October 2022 and 3-1 last season – but they have kept four clean sheets in their last six visits in all competitions.

Of the last 24 meetings home and away in all competitions, Liverpool have lost just five. The Reds have not won any of the last five league encounters, drawing two at Anfield and losing twice at the Emirates.

Liverpool have conceded three goals in each of their last two league encounters on this ground. They last lost three consecutive league matches at Arsenal in 2006.

The Reds have scored in 21 of the last 23 league meetings and in each of the last 17. Seventy total goals have been scored in those 17 league meetings, with Liverpool’s share being 45.

The Merseysiders have scored in each of the last eight top-flight visits since a goalless draw in August 2015.

This season’s scorers

Arsenal: Havertz 6, Saka 3, Gabriel 2, Martinelli 2, Nwaneri 2, Trossard 2, Calafiori 1, Partey 1, Rice 1, Sterling 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 7, Diaz 5, Jota 4, Gakpo 2, Konate 2, Nunez 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).