Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal was a game that ebbed and flowed in every sense of the phrase, with different players stepping up in key moments to change the tide of the match.

For Arsenal, the man who took on the mantle in the early stages was Bukayo Saka.

The 23-year-old started on the right wing and despite previously being an injury doubt for the game, showed no sign of struggling as he made life difficult for Andy Robertson.

It was this right-sided area of the pitch where Arsenal caused most problems and scored their first goal.

Below is WhoScored’s map detailing where the hosts’ dribbles took place and how they had more success on the right through Saka.

Robertson did grow into the game, though, eventually stunting Saka’s influence with help from Luis Diaz who made sure to track back.

However, the Colombian wasn’t at his best, giving away several fouls which handed Arsenal, usually Declan Rice, the opportunity to deliver into the box where they are so dangerous.

Below is a map showing where Liverpool conceded their fouls against Arsenal.

It was in the area on the right from where Rice crossed to Mikel Merino who headed home his first goal for the Gunners, after Liverpool had already conceded a good chance from a near-identical free-kick.

As well as giving away set-piece opportunities, Luis Diaz‘s FotMob stats don’t make great reading. He lost 13 of 20 duels, lost the ball three times from five dribbles attempted and was dispossessed on three occasions.

Was Arsenal’s approach too negative?

No matter the opposition, you would expect Arsenal to be disappointed with just a point having led twice at home.

They only really have themselves to blame, though, as Arteta’s side sat on their lead and failed to capitalise on their first-half pressure.

The below momentum graphic from FotMob shows how Liverpool regained the ascendancy at the Emirates.

A stat that proves just how much the game turned after the break came from @xgPhilosophy, who reported that Arsenal produced just 0.05 xG while leading between the 43rd and 81st minute.

Liverpool did make tactical changes and substitutions that helped push them on, Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping inside more often being one, but for a team of Arsenal‘s quality, their negativity is starting to affect results.

Impermeable Ibrahima Konate

It seems strange to say after a game in which they conceded twice, but the Reds’ centre-backs were excellent in north London, Ibrahima Konate especially.

On multiple occasions, Gabriel Martinelli thought he was on for a counter-attack before the defender came across and quickly cleared up any problems Liverpool might be about to face.

Against Arsenal, the 25-year-old made more recoveries (7) than any other outfielder and more clearances (6), according to FotMob.

He was also relatively good on the ball, with only Virgil van Dijk (11) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (8) making more passes into Arsenal‘s final third than Konate (6).

On the whole, a point was probably a fair result but both Liverpool and Arsenal will come away feeling it was perhaps a missed opportunity.

