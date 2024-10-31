A thrilling second half made up of five goals in 45 minutes ended in a 3-2 win for Liverpool against Brighton, and there were plenty of things you may have missed.

While Liverpool often field a second-string side until the latter stages, the League Cup is still almost always an exciting ride.

The Reds’ two outings in the competition this season have been no exception, with 11 goals scored over the two matches.

With all those goals flying in, it would be easy to miss certain events on and off the pitch, so we’ve got you covered with our five things spotted from Brighton vs. Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch can’t miss the match!

One man who could maybe do with reading this article himself is Ryan Gravenberch.

Arne Slot gave his compatriot the evening off as Liverpool travelled south, but the 22-year-old couldn’t help himself when it came to watching his teammates.

While out at a restaurant, his partner, Cindy Peroti, posted a photo on Instagram of Gravenberch watching the match on his phone at the table.

She captioned the scene: “Always, it doesn’t matter where he is!”

Ibrahima Konate has Anfield as his lock screen

Arriving at the Amex ? pic.twitter.com/QvV3xr8liQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2024

It is great to see players who love the club play for Liverpool, whether they’re from abroad or close to home.

Along with Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate is clearly a man with a passion for the Reds – remember the scenes when he signed?!

• READ HERE: Liverpool fans “already love” Konate as new No. 5 hypes arrival

On Wednesday night, Liverpool posted a picture of him arriving at the ground and in it, you can see he has a photo of Anfield saved as his lock screen, just like so many supporters do.

As if we needed any more reasons to love Ibou!

Fans miss kick-off

While Liverpool ultimately won the tie and went home happy, it was a less-than-ideal night for many of the supporters who travelled to the south coast.

A big portion of the away end didn’t get to the stadium until after the match had kicked off, due to problems on the M25 and delays at the Falmer Station near the ground.

Fair play to everyone making the trip back down south for Southampton in the next round, that’s brilliant commitment.

Federico Chiesa gets some love

Fuck off Juve, I’m a Kopite now??? pic.twitter.com/ADnuHcGxSC — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) October 30, 2024

He may be out injured at the moment but Federico Chiesa was still receiving love on the journey home from Brighton.

Liverpool’s supporters haven’t let his slow start get in the way of their creativity, and this supporters’ coach made sure his name was heard loud and clear on the motorway.

Though it might be a good tune, we can’t see this taking off unless the Italian actually starts doing the business on the pitch for Liverpool!

This commentator loves Luis Diaz!

Luis Diaz scored his sixth goal of the season as he netted a crucial third for Liverpool against Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

With Cody Gakpo starting on the left, Diaz was forced to play as a right winger for much of the match but still contributed efficiently to the team.

This Colombian commentator certainly enjoyed his goal as much as we did. It doesn’t seem impartiality is quite the same for them!