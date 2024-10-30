Liverpool are in action against Brighton in the fourth round of the League Cup and looking to seal a place in the quarter-finals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Amex Stadium is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Darren Bond.

Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Kadioglu; Wieffer, Moder, Enciso; Gruda, Adingra, Ferguson

Subs: Verbruggen, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Estupinan, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Turns

Liverpool: Jaros; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Morton, Jones; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Young

Our coverage updates automatically below: