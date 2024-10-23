➔ SUPPORT US
LIVE: Leipzig vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League clash here!

Liverpool visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight, looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sandro Scharer (SUI).

Watch Leipzig vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geetruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Simons, Sesko; Openda

Subs: Vandevoort, Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Baumgartner, Silva, Kampl, Gebel

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

