Liverpool visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight, looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sandro Scharer (SUI).

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geetruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Simons, Sesko; Openda

Subs: Vandevoort, Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Baumgartner, Silva, Kampl, Gebel

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Diaz

