Liverpool are back in the Champions League with a tough test ahead against RB Leipzig. Here’s how to watch and stream online worldwide.

After beating Chelsea, things don’t get any easier for Arne Slot‘s side as they go to Germany to play against the joint-Bundesliga leaders.

Marco Rose’s Leipzig have lost their two Champions League matches so far this season, but they were both by just one goal against strong opposition in Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Liverpool will need to be close to their early-season best if they are to come away with three points from the Red Bull Arena.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Leipzig, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

