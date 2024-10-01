Liverpool explored their options when it came to adding a goalkeeper to Arne Slot‘s squad, including an approach for Lyon’s No. 1, Anthony Lopes.

Despite possessing arguably the best first and second-choice goalkeepers not only in the Premier League but arguably the world, it was a priority position for Liverpool over the summer.

With Alisson subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and Caoimhin Kelleher making clear his desire to leave for a regular starting spot, it was an area that needed addressing.

That saw Liverpool assess the market, with L’Equipe now reporting that involved contact with Lyon goalkeeper Lopes.

Lopes had entered the final year of his contract and, having lost his place in the side to Lucas Perri, was placed on the French club’s transfer list.

The 33-year-old told L’Equipe that a “massive European club” approached him, with the newspaper reporting that was Liverpool, but Lopes turned them down as he still hoped to challenge Perri for No. 1 duties.

“But had this occurred at the end of the transfer window, maybe my choice would have been different,” he admitted.

Juventus-bound stopper also approached

The Portugal international is not the only goalkeeper Liverpool made contact with, with the agent of Italian stopper Michele Di Gregorio, 27, claiming that he also held talks prior to his client’s move from Monza to Juventus.

“There were talks with Liverpool and, obviously, we were very pleased to hear from them,” Carlo Belloni told TV Play in July.

“However, we had no doubts about the choice after speaking with [Juventus sporting director, Cristiano] Giuntoli.

“We remained faithful to Juve because it was what he wanted, what Juve wanted and Thiago Motta immediately came up with Di Gregorio’s name.”

Di Gregorio had already agreed to join Juventus and Liverpool’s advances came too late, though exactly what their plan was is unclear.

The Kelleher situation

The likelihood is that contingency plans were being put in place for if a suitable offer was received for Kelleher, with the club accepting of his ambition to be a No. 1.

But with Nottingham Forest‘s risible bid of £7 million plus Matt Turner late in the window the only concrete offer reported, the Irishman stayed put.

Instead of replacing Kelleher immediately, the Reds instead finalised the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the Georgian set to arrive next summer.

The expectation is that Mamardashvili will replace Kelleher in the interim before taking over from Alisson when the Brazilian departs Anfield.

It is a significantly better result than bringing in a 33-year-old goalkeeper in Lopes, with Liverpool putting their succession plan in place instead of signing another stopgap.