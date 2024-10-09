➔ SUPPORT US
Matchday LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister line-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool FC contract expiry dates – 3 more big deals up in 2026

There is plenty of focus on the three players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but three more just have two years left on their current deals.

Liverpool have plenty of huge conversations ahead of them as they look to resolve the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The trio are out of contract in the summer and are free to talk to foreign clubs in less than 100 days.

But if the club are not to leave talks to the last minute once again, they will need to get busy making decisions over the next group of contracts.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have deals until 2026, though the former is the more straightforward one having expressed a desire to leave in 2025.

Meanwhile, Konate and Robertson are at different junctures of their careers at Anfield – with the latter to turn 32 by the end of the 2025/26 season.

So, with three deals up this summer and a further three to expire in 2026, here is a full roundup of the current first-team contract situation at Liverpool.

 

2025

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 26 (age on expiry of contract)

Virgil van Dijk – 33

Mohamed Salah – 33

 

2026

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 27

Andy Robertson – 32

Ibrahima Konate – 27

 

2027

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson – 34

Joe Gomez – 30

Kostas Tsimikas – 31

Conor Bradley – 23

Harvey Elliott – 24

Curtis Jones – 26

Wataru Endo – 34

Stefan Bajcetic – 22

Luis Diaz – 30

Diogo Jota – 30

 

2028

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister – 29

Dominik Szoboszlai – 27

Ryan Gravenberch – 26

Darwin Nunez – 29

Cody Gakpo – 29

Federico Chiesa – 30

 

2029

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 28

Jarell Quansah – 28

