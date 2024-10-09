There is plenty of focus on the three players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but three more just have two years left on their current deals.

Liverpool have plenty of huge conversations ahead of them as they look to resolve the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The trio are out of contract in the summer and are free to talk to foreign clubs in less than 100 days.

But if the club are not to leave talks to the last minute once again, they will need to get busy making decisions over the next group of contracts.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have deals until 2026, though the former is the more straightforward one having expressed a desire to leave in 2025.

Meanwhile, Konate and Robertson are at different junctures of their careers at Anfield – with the latter to turn 32 by the end of the 2025/26 season.

So, with three deals up this summer and a further three to expire in 2026, here is a full roundup of the current first-team contract situation at Liverpool.

2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 26 (age on expiry of contract)

Virgil van Dijk – 33

Mohamed Salah – 33

2026

Caoimhin Kelleher – 27

Andy Robertson – 32

Ibrahima Konate – 27

2027

Alisson – 34

Joe Gomez – 30

Kostas Tsimikas – 31

Conor Bradley – 23

Harvey Elliott – 24

Curtis Jones – 26

Wataru Endo – 34

Stefan Bajcetic – 22

Luis Diaz – 30

Diogo Jota – 30

2028

Alexis Mac Allister – 29

Dominik Szoboszlai – 27

Ryan Gravenberch – 26

Darwin Nunez – 29

Cody Gakpo – 29

Federico Chiesa – 30

2029

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 28

Jarell Quansah – 28