You may notice at Anfield that there is an unused patch of land opposite the club shop, and conversations are ongoing with the club over development plans to transform the area.

Anfield has undergone a significant change over the last decade, with a wider regeneration of the local community still in motion to create safer and more usable spaces for residents.

While Liverpool’s home has changed beyond recognition, that block of land – known as Anfield Square – opposite the club shop on Walton Breck Road (Kop/Main Stand corner) remains largely untouched.

In early 2023, Liverpool City Council appointed a team of experts to help market the block of land, which is one hectare in size and had initially been expected to house a 100-bedroom hotel.

There has not been any significant progress on any development but, as per Place North West, the site is “to be activated in the short term” while longer-term plans are worked up.

A short-term option includes a partnership between the council and Liverpool FC, with the end goal for the brownfield site to maximise employment and community benefits.

The council have confirmed discussions are “currently taking place with Liverpool FC and other prospective local operators” over Anfield Square.

In a recent meeting, Anfield councillor Billy Marrat spoke of how the residents are hopeful of seeing a community centre built on the land.

He said, via Birkenhead News: “They’ve put up with a lot these residents, with Liverpool FC and the pop concerts going on, they’ve gone along with it.

“They mightn’t have liked it, but they’ve gone along with it, and I think they deserve this to come to fruition.”

Discussions centring around the square come amid a £4 million regeneration scheme that is focused on revamping the main high street close to Anfield.

Proposals aim to improve walking routes, create wider footpaths, install new landscaping and public realm features, in addition to new trees and underground bins.

With how much Liverpool’s home has been developed over the years, it is only right that the surrounding area gets much-needed attention and care shown to it.