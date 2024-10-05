Liverpool FC team news vs. Crystal Palace – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool are likely to still be without Federico Chiesa for the trip to Crystal Palace, but Arne Slot otherwise has a strong squad available.

The Reds won 2-0 at home to Bologna on Wednesday night, continuing their good start to the season, but they had to make do without Chiesa.

The Italian’s Liverpool career is still waiting to ignite and he will again probably miss out at Palace, with Slot confirming he is a “doubt.”

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Palace:

There are no new injuries for Slot to worry about from midweek, so it is a case of potentially rotating this weekend.

Liverpool’s head coach has shown that he is less likely to shuffle his pack than Jurgen Klopp, however, so it could be much of the same again.

That said, Diogo Jota has every chance of leading the line in place of Darwin Nunez, following a disappointing midweek showing from the Uruguayan.

Meanwhile, Jayden Danns has returned to training on the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre, acting as a big boost.

The 18-year-old striker has been out with a back problem since pre-season, robbing him of the chance to impress Slot or head out on loan.

James McConnell is still absent with an ankle issue, though.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Crystal Palace

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa*

*doubt