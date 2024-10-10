➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool FC’s 15 most expensive transfer sales of all time

Picture of Joanna Durkan

Joanna Durkan

A third of Liverpool’s most lucrative player sales have come since 2020, but who makes the top 15 list of all time?

The club is currently run in a self-sufficient manner, with player sales underpinning much of Liverpool’s business when it comes to investing back into the squad.

It does not always win them many fans, but the most fruitful sale in Liverpool’s history changed everything in the bid for silverware.

Here we take a look at Liverpool’s most expensive transfer sales – all of which have come since 2009!

 

15. Javier Mascherano – £17.25 million

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Thursday, February 25, 2010: Liverpool's Javier Mascherano celebrates scoring the equalising first goal against FC Unirea Urziceni during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 2nd Leg match at the Steaua Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2010
To: Barcelona

Mascherano’s switch to Spain was a long-awaited move. He almost joined them a year prior with his family having struggled to settle on Merseyside.

Liverpool rejected Barcelona‘s first offer of £16 million but within a week had agreed terms for the Argentine’s departure after 139 appearances over five seasons.

 

14. Danny Ings – £20 million

Danny Ings of Southampton celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Sunday 8th December 2019. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto)

When: 2019
To: Southampton

Michael Edwards negotiated a deal that saw Ings join Southampton on loan in 2018 with an obligation to buy the following year – it is up there with some of his best work.

The forward endeared himself to fans, but he was hampered by two serious knee injuries and never really threatened to be a regular starter.

And the same deal that saw him land at St Mary’s later netted Liverpool a further £2 million due to a sell-on clause.

 

13. Rhian Brewster – £23.5 million

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 29, 2020: Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor. Burnley won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2020
To: Sheffield United

The youngster was an exciting talent, and despite having never made a senior league appearance for Liverpool, the club drove a hard bargain and made him Sheffield United‘s record signing.

Brewster failed to score a single goal in his first campaign with the Blades and has struggled with injuries ever since. He is still on their list and is starting to see minutes in 2024/25.

 

12. Dominic Solanke – £24 million

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 7, 2019: AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2019
To: Bournemouth

The Reds ended up paying in the region of £5 million for Solanke at a tribunal and made substantial profit when Bournemouth agreed a deal worth up to £24 million in January 2019.

He had only scored one goal in 27 appearances for the club.

It was another Edwards masterstroke, as was banking a sell-on fee that they were able to capitalise on this summer after the striker moved to Tottenham for £65 million.

 

11. Sepp van den Berg – £25 million

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg arrives before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2024
To: Brentford

The centre-back is another example of Liverpool investing in young talent and selling them on for a higher fee if they do not go on to break into the first team.

Liverpool signed the Dutchman for £4.4 million in 2019, making a considerable profit on a player who made just four first-team appearances.

 

10. Mamadou Sakho – £26 million

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 20, 2018: Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2017
To: Crystal Palace

Having been exiled by Klopp following a series of transgressions towards the end of 2015/16, it was obvious to anyone with eyes that Liverpool were eager to part ways with Sakho.

After an initial loan to Palace, a £26 million switch was agreed after 80 appearances for the Reds. The Frenchman spent four seasons at Selhurst Park before leaving in 2021.

 

9. Fabio Carvalho – £27.5 million

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley (L) challenges Fábio Carvalho during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2024
To: Brentford

Brentford were big spenders where Liverpool players were considered in 2024, and if the Carvalho deal sees all add-ons triggered, he will go down as their second most expensive signing.

He was only on the books at Anfield for two years and found himself to be a square peg trying to fit into a round hole, it was unfortunate for both parties that it did not work out.

Like the Van den Berg deal, Liverpool included a 17.5 percent sell-on clause, which they will be entitled to if Brentford sell for a profit in the future.

 

8. Xabi Alonso – £30 million

13.09.2011, Zagreb, CRO, UEFA CL, Real Madrid in Zagreb, im Bild Xabi Alonso at a press conference, the day before the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb. EXPA Pictures © 2011, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ nph/ Pixsell/ Petar Glebov +++++ ATTENTION - OUT OF GERMANY/(GER), CROATIA/(CRO), BELGIAN/(BEL) +++++

When: 2009
To: Real Madrid

It was a long, drawn-out transfer saga between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which ultimately ended with Alonso bidding farewell after five years at Anfield.

Alonso later claimed he “needed a change,” but Rafa Benitez’s attempt to sell him the year prior to land Gareth Barry from Aston Villa ultimately culminated in his exit.

Madrid got a £30 million bargain!

 

7. Christian Benteke – £32 million

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2016: Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke in action against Liverpool during the FA Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2016
To: Crystal Palace

Brendan Rodgers was obsessed with landing Benteke, but he was never what Liverpool needed, and he found a much more suitable home at Selhurst Park for £32 million.

He scored 10 goals in his only season at Anfield – but the writing was on the wall the moment the club signed him. They ultimately were only able to break even on the deal.

 

6. Sadio Mane – £35.1 million

2K697HM Naples, Italy. 12th Oct, 2022. DORTMUND - Sadio Mane of FC Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna park on October 8, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. ANP | Dutch Height | GERRIT FROM COLOGNE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

When: 2022
To: Bayern Munich

A modern-day great, but one who had shown signs he was slowing down, and the Reds were right to accept Bayern Munich’s offer in excess of £35 million.

It did not work out for Mane in Germany as just one year later he joined the exodus of players who made the move to Saudi Arabia – where he remains with Al Nassr.

 

5. Fabinho – £40 million

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2023
To: Al-Ittihad

There are a lot of parallels with Fabinho and Mane’s departures. The Brazilian’s legs had gone and it was evident he was no longer going to be the midfield destroyer we all loved.

That the club were able to maximise everything he had to offer and then move him on for just a few million less than they signed him for five years previous was a masterstroke.

 

4. Raheem Sterling – £49 million

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 6, 2019: Manchester City's substitute Raheem Sterling on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2015
To: Man City

It all turned sour very quickly as Sterling pushed for the exit, and Man City were more than happy to offer him an out by parting with £50 million for the then 20-year-old.

He was under contract but the sale made him the most expensive English player ever, and the deal still sits inside the top four for Liverpool after making quite the profit – the Reds had only paid an initial £600,000 for the youngster in 2010.

 

3. Fernando Torres – £50 million

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6, 2011: Chelsea's Fernando Torres in action against Liverpool during the Premiership match at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Propaganda)

When: 2011
To: Chelsea

When Torres left for Chelsea on transfer deadline day in 2011, he broke supporters’ hearts and the wounds have not healed for many – understandably so.

The striker lit up Anfield and would score 81 goals in 142 games, but the Reds were more than compensated for his move to Stamford Bridge. They never got the Torres we did, though!

 

2. Luis Suarez – £65 million

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Wednesday, May 1, 2019: FC Barcelona's Luis Suárez during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC at the Camp Nou. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2014
To: Barcelona

The Uruguayan’s switch to Barcelona came immediately after the World Cup in 2014, shrouded in the controversy of a biting incident involving Giorgio Chiellini.

His departure did not come as a surprise, but Liverpool’s inability to re-invest the funds appropriately was another story entirely. He remains one of the most captivating Reds in history.

 

1. Philippe Coutinho – £142 million

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2019: Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester United FC and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford. Barcelona won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When: 2018
To: Barcelona

There can be no denying that Coutinho’s sale transformed the club and sent Jurgen Klopp‘s side on a different trajectory.

The money was reinvested into Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, game-changing additions who remain key pillars for the team and who the recent success was built around.

The grass is not always greener, as Coutinho has found out with four subsequent moves since he joined the Spanish side, but Liverpool will be glad he pushed his way out.

