Liverpool have a 62-hour turnaround between games and yet few would be surprised if Arne Slot opted to stick his first-choice starting lineup at Crystal Palace.

With a late Wednesday finish leading into an early Saturday start, TNT Sport were never going to pick anyone but Liverpool for their final television spot before the international break.

For Slot, it leaves him with less than three days to prepare his side for the final game in a run of seven across 22 days.

Thankfully, the Reds’ injury list is not difficult to look at, meaning the Liverpool boss has plenty of selection choices available to him at Selhurst Park.

Here’s how he could line up his side against Palace.

Team News

Slot offered a brief update on Federico Chiesa on Friday during his pre-match press conference:

A game of “wait and see” for Chiesa after minor injury pre-Bologna

Harvey Elliott still sidelined with fractured foot

No other issues to report

Liverpool’s XI vs. Palace

Despite having little time to recover and prepare between games, few could bet against seeing just one change from midweek in a return to Slot’s early first-choice XI.

Darwin Nunez, who struggled to have an influence, would be replaced by Diogo Jota after a foot issue saw him used off the bench at Anfield against Bologna.

Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson were two of the early substitutions at Anfield, presumably with this game in mind for one last effort before the international break:

Unchanged back five for the third game in a row

Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister make ninth start together

Jota returns to the attack, joined by Diaz and Salah

This would result in the familiar lineup of:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Alternatively, if 62 hours is seen as too tight, then Slot is not short on options to make tweaks to his lineup.

Conor Bradley is a strong candidate to come in at right-back, not that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be best pleased, and Curtis Jones could inject fresh legs into midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai had one of his better games of the season in midweek, but with a busy international schedule ahead, he may benefit from coming off the bench in this one.

To finish off the injection of fresh legs across all departments, Cody Gakpo could come in for his first league start of 2024/25 on the left wing – making for four changes from Wednesday’s lineup:

Bradley to make only his second start of the season

Jones to come into midfield, gives flexibility to move Mac Allister higher

Gakpo and Jota join Salah in attack

This would see Liverpool shape up like:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Another away trip is a big test for Liverpool against a side who have had all week to prepare, but winless Palace are there for the taking, and the Reds need to sign off with all three points.

An international break awaits and positive momentum for players and fans alike would be much appreciated!