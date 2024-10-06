Liverpool came from two goals down to thrash Crystal Palace 5-2 in the group stage of the U18 Premier League Cup.

Crystal Palace U18s 2-5 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League Cup Group Stage (2), Crystal Palace Academy

October 5, 2024

Goals: Walker-Smith 6′, Derry 18′; Bradshaw 61′ 74′, Sonni-Lambie 23′, Lonmeni 39′, Ahmed 41′

Having lost their opening game in this competition, another high-scoring affair that finished 5-3 to Arsenal, the pressure was on Liverpool if they wanted to progress through the group.

In their second of three group games, though, they went 2-0 down early on. Crystal Palace scored through Charlie Walker-Smith who got on the end of Freddie Cowin’s free kick, before Jesse Derry got the second from the penalty spot.

It didn’t take Liverpool long to score themselves, though, with Josh Sonni-Lambe shooting from distance to get Liverpool’s first.

The Reds then scored two in quick succession shortly before the break as Scofield Lonmeni scored his first under-18s goal and Kareem Ahmed turned home a rebound, adding to his brace netted against Newcastle last weekend.

Half time: Crystal Palace U18s 2-3 Liverpool U18s

Despite Palace needing the goal, it was Liverpool who remained in the ascendency after half time.

Sonni-Lambie could have had his second when he struck from the spot in the 54th minute, but his effort was saved impressively by goalkeeper Marcus Hill.

Liverpool did eventually add to their advantage, however, as Joe Bradshaw scored twice in 15 minutes to wrap the match up.

Progression from Group G in the U18 Premier League Cup is now very much achievable for Liverpool, with all four teams on three points heading into the last match.

That final group fixture will be against Birmingham and is scheduled to take place at their academy on November 23.

After Saturday’s win over Palace, coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson told Liverpoolfc.com: “We performed really well for most of the game, the last 10 minutes aside, so it was a good day for us.

“I was really pleased with the character we showed. The team ethic was very good and there was nobody out there who played for themselves today and it shone through.”

Liverpool 18s: Hall; Esdaille, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus (Cisse 90′), Ewing (Evers 67′ (Furnell-Gill, 77′)); O’Connor, Ayman, Ahmed; Bradshaw (Martin 89′), Sonni-Lambie, Lonmeni

Subs not used: Bernard

Next Under-18s Match: Sunderland (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 26, 1pm (BST)