Liverpool fans will be relieved to know Alexis Mac Allister did not play a minute of action for Argentina, but the evening was not as enjoyable for Luis Diaz.

Alexis Mac Allister headed into the international break under an injury cloud and has subsequently been training separately from his Argentina teammates.

Reports from his home country suggested that Liverpool’s No. 10 would not be fit enough to take his place on the bench against Venezuela, but he did end up being named in the squad.

Thankfully, he simply watched on from the bench as his side played out a 1-1 draw, giving him the extra rest he needs in what has already been a busy season for the midfielder.

Manager Lionel Scaloni, however, will be eager to use Mac Allister in the game against Bolivia early next week – all we can hope for is that if he is, he does not aggravate his injury!

As for Diaz, he played 78 minutes of Colombia’s 1-0 defeat to 10-man Bolivia – who were accused of spying in the lead-up to the World Cup qualifier and played 70 minutes with a man less.

The match was played 4,150 metres above sea level, leaving Colombian reports to readily emphasise that the team were struggling due to “the lack of oxygen” that hindered concentration.

El Colombiano noted that “Diaz was not sharp in front of goal,” while Infobae pointed out that criticism was freely coming the winger’s way.

Liverpool’s No. 7 finished with four touches in the opposition box, and two of his three shots were on target, though they were tame and ought to have posed a greater challenge to the goalkeeper.

Diaz appears to be an easy target for Colombia fans, but the defeat was his country’s first in Bolivia in 21 years and ended a run of eight unbeaten qualifying games.

In other international news, Ibrahima Konate experienced a long-awaited competitive win for France and Kostas Tsimikas‘ absence at Wembley was explained.