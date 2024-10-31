Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win over Brighton that left more question marks over the roles of certain players.

The Reds endured a late rally at the Amex to secure their spot in the last eight and a trip to Southampton in mid-December.

Cody Gakpo netted a brace and Luis Diaz scored the other, with goals from Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey not enough to claw Brighton back into the game.

Here, This Is Anfield’s Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) and Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) discuss Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and more after Liverpool’s 3-2 win.

Was it harsh of Arne Slot to substitute Jarell Quansah?

HENRY: I think it depends on how much you read into it. Yes, it probably was a bit pointed, but there’s an argument to say that Slot was taking Quansah out of the firing line.

He’d just ballsed up one goal and was clearly affected by it, then saw the ball cannon off him and into the net for another.

So taking him off felt wise in many ways, with the experience of Konate needed in those final few minutes.

Of course, others may feel that Slot should have trusted him, so it’s easy to see either side of the argument, but the boss praised him after the game so there’s no need for an overreaction.

These are experiences that Quansah will hopefully only grow from, like at Ipswich on the opening weekend.

JACK: It did seem a bit unnecessary, especially given Liverpool were looking to hold onto a lead and throwing on another centre-back, rather than replacing like-for-like, may have made more sense.

But there’s also a matter of trusting in Slot that he knows what he’s doing.

As Henry says, it may have been a case of looking to protect a vulnerable young player, particularly as the narrative would have been a lot different had Quansah stayed on and Liverpool conceded again or even exited the competition.

There is no sense that Quansah will drop out of contention now – Slot was very complimentary of him after the game – and we may just have to accept his is a longer-term project.

Should Andy Robertson lose his spot as first choice?

HENRY: I would start Tsimikas on Saturday, but I would caveat that by saying I don’t think he is good enough to be first choice for a long period.

Robbo is clearly a long way from his best at the moment, and the fact that he’s 30 now will naturally make some people write him off.

It may simply be that he is still looking for full sharpness after an injury during the summer, and that his best form is around the corner.

Tsimikas has merited a league start, though, and was good off the bench at Arsenal, and I would be surprised if Slot didn’t pick him this weekend.

JACK: I think it’s obvious, given the squad management, that Tsimikas will start over Robertson on Saturday.

Whether that marks an official changing of the guard at left-back or not is more up for debate, and as Henry says, Tsimikas isn’t exactly full-time first-choice material.

To me, it’s clearly a position that Liverpool will need to address sooner or later, preferably in the transfer market but also with an eye on the progress of Luke Chambers.

Until then, perhaps we could see a healthy competition develop just as we have with Diaz and Gakpo further forward.

Who will keep their place in team for the league match?

HENRY: I think most of the team picks itself, but there are some (healthy) selection headaches for Slot to deal with.

I’d certainly bring Kelleher, Trent, Ibou and Virg back in, as well as Tsimikas, and I’d go with Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in midfield.

That’s nothing against Jones, but the balance didn’t work with him higher up at Arsenal, and he was quite quiet in midweek.

Szoboszlai has to start doing more in the final third, though.

I’d then go with Salah, Gakpo and Nunez in attack, which feels harsh on Diaz.

Gakpo was superb in the cup, though, and leaving him out doesn’t make sense when he is so full of confidence.

To have two brilliant left-sided options is a real blessing, and the idea of Diaz coming in against tiring legs is exciting. I would then start him against Bayer Leverkusen next Tuesday.

JACK: I agree with Henry completely. The only real point of contention is Diaz or Gakpo on the left, but Gakpo deserves the start.

With the way minutes were managed during and around the game on Wednesday, it has to be: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez