Arne Slot has challenged Ryan Gravenberch to maintain his stellar form for Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder started only 12 Premier League games last season but has been ever present in the league and Champions League this time under the guidance of countryman Slot.

And the 22-year-old’s form has been central to Liverpool’s flying start, with Slot becoming the first manager in the club’s history to win eight of his first nine games.

“If you look at all the signings we’ve made at this club in the past I don’t know how many years, most players were under 24, 25,” said Slot.

“You expect players from 22 or 23, especially if they come to a club like Liverpool and this environment, to progress, more maybe than from a player that’s 33 or 34.

“It is not that big of a surprise if you bring the quality like Ryan Gravenberch in, if you start to work with him, you do the right programme, and he has the team-mates he has, that he can progress.

“That’s what we’re seeing at the moment. Now it’s up to him to keep the standards as they are at this moment. That’s a challenge because he, like all the others, has to play every three days.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games last season. I think he already played more 90-minute games than he did in the past two seasons, so interesting to see how he copes with it but until now he does really well.”

After Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Bologna, Liverpool are back in action in the lunchtime slot on Saturday when they head to Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp was a vociferous critic of 12.30pm kick-offs but Slot takes a different view, saying: “I don’t think it has so much to do with the 12.30 kick-off, for me it has to do with every away game is difficult.

“Ten out of 18 away games last season didn’t lead to a win, so you can then argue if it’s 12.30 or is just difficult to play an away game.

“If 12.30 was a difficult time to perform then I’m a really stupid manager because we train every day at 12 o’clock. I don’t see the idea behind it being that difficult performing at that time.”

Liverpool can move four points clear of Manchester City for a couple of hours at least with another victory.

That would send them into the international break in the perfect fashion ahead of key clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal later this month

Palace are yet to win in the league this season but two of their three points have come from draws with Chelsea and Manchester United.

“I think they already showed how tough of an opponent they are against the big teams,” said Slot.

“That’s the first game and that’s why it’s the most important one and a difficult one for us, facing again a team that has a whole week to prepare.

“But that is part of working at a top club that we face those teams and we have to be ready for those teams.

“I don’t look at it at this moment as one point, three points, four points, it’s after the weekend then it’s interesting to look at the league table.”

Slot remained tight-lipped on speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract situation, while he revealed Federico Chiesa could remain sidelined after missing the Champions League match.