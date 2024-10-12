➔ SUPPORT US
Salah scores, Gakpo assists & Gravenberch vs. Szoboszlai – Liverpool FC internationals

Friday was a busy day for Liverpool’s internationals, including a goal for Mo Salah and assist for Cody Gakpo as Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai faced off.

With over a week until the Reds are back in action, there were a number of stories to keep an eye on as the October international break continued on Friday.

That included a clash between Hungary and the Netherlands that saw four of Arne Slot‘s players start: Szoboszlai for the hosts and Gravenberch, Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk for the visitors.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Netherlands' captain Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Allianz Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Unfortunately, it ended early for Van Dijk as he was shown two yellow cards in the space of three minutes to earn a red card with 79 minutes played.

It came after a typically accomplished display from the captain, with FotMob showing that Van Dijk made the most touches (159) and completed the most passes (145/152) of any player on the night by far.

He will now depart the Netherlands’ training camp and is expected to report back for Liverpool duty early next week.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Allianz Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hungary took an early lead through Roland Sallai, but were then pegged back as Gakpo laid on Xavi Simon’s equaliser for the 10-man Dutch.

Gakpo, who played 89 minutes on the left wing, created the most chances (five) and won the third-most duels (six) in another strong showing.

The midfield battle pitted Liverpool teammates against each other, with Gravenberch pulling off an outrageous turn to escape Szoboszlai in a moment that caught the eye on social media.

Both played the full 90 minutes in Budapest, with Hungary now set to play Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Netherlands facing Germany next on Monday night.

Elsewhere, there was a goal for Salah as Egypt coasted past Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opponents Mauritania with a 2-0 victory.

The 32-year-old capped a well-worked move started by midfielder Marwan Attia’s stunning through pass, tapping home from a ball across the box from Mohamed Hamdy.

Darwin Nunez was involved again for Uruguay after his five-match ban was suspended, but it came in a thankless performance up front as his country lost 1-0 to Peru.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 12, 2023: England's Jarell Quansah during the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Serbia at the City Ground. England won 9-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton both started as England U21s beat Ukraine 2-1, with the centre-back playing the full 90 minutes and midfielder lasting 78 minutes.

Young centre-back Carter Pinnington started and Trey Nyoni came off the bench as England U18s lost 2-0 to Sweden, while Calvin Ramsay played seven minutes off the bench as Scotland U21s also lost 2-0 to Belgium.

Keyrol Figueroa started for USA U19s in their 4-1 victory over Sweden, but Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck were both unused in Wales’ 2-2 draw with Iceland.

Finally, incoming signing Giorgi Mamardashvili played the full 90 minutes in goal as Georgia took on Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League, but was unable to keep a clean sheet as his side lost 1-0.

