Steven Gerrard hopes “obsessed” Mo Salah signs new Liverpool contract

Steven Gerrard has backed Mo Salah to continue breaking records in a Liverpool shirt, with the former captain hoping that the Egyptian remains at the club beyond next summer.

Salah’s contract, of course, is currently set to expire at the end of the season – when he may have made it to fourth in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers list.

Salah is currently fifth on 218 goals for the Reds, ten behind Billy Liddell (and now 32 ahead of Gerrard).

Gerrard believes that Salah will be eyeing more records with the club and within the Premier League.

“He’s obsessed with the game,” Gerrard said, speaking on The Redmen TV’s live charity stream on Wednesday.

“I think you can see his body shape, you can see his routine. I obviously follow his social media and I talk to a lot of people.

“I always pick John’s (Achterberg) brain on what was he like on a daily basis and John says, ‘Oh, he’s really obsessed to be the best and he wants to break records, he wants to be remembered as the best’.

“So I’m not surprised in terms of how he approaches his profession and I think he’s going to be one of these players that we’ll all appreciate even more when the day eventually comes when he moves on.

“I hope we still get another couple of years of Mo Salah. I think he can deliver for many more years because if his shape, his professionalism, so I hope he stays, I hope we get more out of him.

Salah may turn 33 next summer, but his influence is still clear, with seven goals six assists already this season.

And his influence extends beyond the pitch, with Gerrard highlighting how Salah’s dedication to fitness is an example for younger players within the squad:

“The ones that are obsessed with the profession and have got that level of talent, it’s no surprise that the consistent levels are there all the time.

“You like to think the likes of Curtis Jones and the young players in the squad are looking at the likes of Mo’s consistency and trying to drive and shape their careers in the same way.”

Gerrard is now a fan like the rest of us, wanting Salah to stay, and he also joked that he even plans training for his side Al-Ettifaq around Liverpool’s games.

“Both myself and John have got one eye on it,” he said. “We put all our schedule around the Liverpool games. The players are onto me now, we’ve been training at nine and 10 at night!”

Gerrard is among a host of Liverpool celebrities appearing on RMTV’s charity stream, raising funds for Zoe’s Place children’s charity. You can find out more here.