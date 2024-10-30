Ahead of Liverpool’s double-header against Brighton, Arne Slot has labelled the south coast club “special,” whether that with Fabian Hurzeler or Roberto De Zerbi in charge.

Brighton have become one of the Premier League‘s favoured teams by neutrals since their first-ever promotion to the top flight in 2017.

Having come up with Chris Hughton at the helm, Graham Potter took over in 2019 and built a team that played great football on a budget.

When he left for Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi became manager and continued building on Potters’ successes, managing a sixth-placed finish in 2023.

He left in the summer, though, leaving the Seagulls to appoint Hurzeler as the youngest manager in the Premier League era.

The 31-year-old’s tenure at the Amex has started excellently, with Brighton currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, just two points behind third-placed Arsenal after nine games.

With Slot’s Liverpool about to face them twice in four days, the head coach gave praise to his opponents, commending their transfer business in particular.

“[Brighton have a] very good idea about football for many years already,” Slot said.

“I like their playing style a lot with their former manager already and with this one as well.

“And I think what makes the club Brighton, in my opinion, special is that maybe [they do not have] the most money in the league when they buy the players but they always find the right ones.

“So there is a lot of quality, although also for them the transfer fees go up a bit but they are not spending £100 million on a player. They always find the right ones.

“[They have] so many quality players to pick and a very good playing style.”

Brighton have won four of their nine league matches so far this season and have drawn four while losing once, a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

For the League Cup tie, Hurzeler will be without the likes of Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro and James Milner, as well as Adam Webster, Solly March, long-term absentee Matt O’Riley and the in-form Georginio Rutter (cup-tied).

The manager has also confirmed that Jason Steele will start in goal for the Seagulls, like in the last round when Brighton beat Wolves 3-2 at home.