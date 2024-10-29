Trent Alexander-Arnold has reiterated that Liverpool “means everything” to him, with the right-back still feeling the same way as he did when he was six years old.

As the talk around his contract situation mounts up, Alexander-Arnold has pledged his ongoing love for Liverpool and insisted that he still feels the same about the club as he did 20 years ago.

The right-back was speaking to beIN Sports earlier this week when he was asked how much playing for the Reds means to him.

“It’s the same as what I’ve felt when I was six, when I first pulled the shirt on. It means everything,” he said.

“It’s a privilege, it’s an honour. I know how many people wish they were in my position and I don’t take that for granted.

“It’s something that I worked really, really hard for, so it’s something that I embrace and I love it.

“It’s something that I enjoy doing, every single time.

“It’s been over 300 times now that I’ve done it, first-team football, most of those times have ended in good results, some haven’t, but through the good and the bad I’ve loved putting the shirt on.”

Those words may give encouragement to fans as they await developments in talks between Liverpool and their vice-captain, with it clear they can offer something no other club can.

But there was also a sense of finality in his words, despite his affinity to the club, when he was asked about his favourite moment.

“My debut. From the age of six, my dream was always to play for Liverpool. It was something that motivated me every single day of my life,” he explained.

“Coming through the academy, getting closer and closer and closer to it, that was a motivation.

“Every training session I was like ‘I need to be the best player in training every single day and that will give me a better chance in the long run’.

“Because if I can be the best player in my age group then I can go into the next age group.

“Then it was ‘can I be the best player in training and eventually I’ll be the best player’ and keep going and keep going until eventually it happens.

“It was a long, long journey and I said to myself, no matter what, ‘I might go on and play 500, 600 games for Liverpool, I might play one game for Liverpool, I might play 300, I might play however many, but I might only ever play one game for Liverpool’.

“The moment I stepped out onto that pitch and the referee blew his whistle and I played, if I got injured in the first minute, I’d still say I’d made my debut.

“And no one can take that away from me, at all, no one can ever take that away from me, that I made my debut. That was my dream, my one and only dream as a child.”