Arne Slot has all but confirmed that Wataru Endo will start for Liverpool when they head to Brighton in midweek, while he ponders another change in goal.

Endo will make his second start of the season and only his sixth appearance for Slot when Liverpool face Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

This comes as the Dutchman navigates an increasingly busy schedule, with this tie sandwiched between the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and the visit of Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

In his pre-match press conference, Slot discussed why Endo deserved to start and the difficult balancing act he faces with players in his situation.

“[Keeping squad players happy] is not always easy, because they all want to play. It would be strange for me if they are all happy if they don’t play,” he admitted.

“But they are professionals, they know that these things can happen and they also see that the players that play in their position do really well.

“That is mostly with Wata, but it’s also with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, they are in direct competition with Ryan, with Ibou and with Virgil.

“So they understand and they see how well these players play – and [those players] also stay fit until the last minute of the game.

“But I think Wata is one of the players that might be in the lineup, because the season is going to be so long and we will need him during the season.

“And therefore he needs, once in a while, playing time as well.

“Fortunately he has this playing time with the national team, but it helps if he once in a while gets a game with us again.

“I really liked him against West Ham and what I admire about him is his personality. Two times he had to come in five minutes before the end.

“In my managerial career I’ve sometimes seen players that if they come in five minutes before the end they come in with [their head down] and play like that, but every time when we need him he shows up for the team, for his teammates and for himself.

“I think also for that reason he deserves to play tomorrow.”

Slot made nine changes to his side for the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the third round, but stressed that he “doesn’t think it’s possible” to do so again this time around.

That comes with injuries to Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib), Harvey Elliott (foot), Federico Chiesa (fitness) and Jayden Danns (back).

However, the head coach accepted that it “might be a moment for us to also see some other players” due to the tight turnarounds Liverpool face compared to their opponents.

One change could come in goal, with Vitezslav Jaros a potential starter if Slot decides to rest Caoimhin Kelleher.

“It’s something that also goes through my head and I haven’t made that decision yet. We will see tomorrow,” he said.

“It’s also a decision you include your goalkeeper coach in, but in the end I have to make that decision.

“I want to hear how fit Caoimh is at the moment, he played many games, so let’s wait and see what decision I make tomorrow.”