It is an early start as Liverpool make the trip to Crystal Palace for their final match before the second international break of the season. Here’s how to watch and stream online worldwide.

We have just 90 more minutes before we are left to cross our fingers and hope every player returns from representing their nation with a clean bill of health!

Arne Slot has overseen a bright start to the campaign and we are eager to see that continue at Selhurst Park in yet another 12.30pm start.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV, NBC Universo, USA Network and NBC Sports 4K in the US, which is available to live stream Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

