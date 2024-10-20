At last, Liverpool are back in action! It’s been too long and Chelsea are first up for Arne Slot at Anfield. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds came out of the international break relatively unscathed and, in fact, even had a few players handed valuable rest ahead of a run of seven games in 21 days.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are the visitors, offering Slot the challenge he has been craving if his words in the press have been anything to go by. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is shown live on Fubo TV, Telemundo and the USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and all of 2024/25 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.