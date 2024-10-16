Liverpool fans grew accustomed to seeing Pep Lijnders front the media when League Cup games rolled around, but do not expect Sipke Hulshoff to follow the same path at Anfield.

In 2016, Lijnders took on post-match press conference duties after Jurgen Klopp was absent due to having his appendix removed, and by 2024 we saw a lot more of the Dutchman.

We had grown accustomed to seeing Lijnders preview League Cup games from 2020, affording Klopp a break from his media duties all the while giving his assistant a platform.

It worked for them, but we are likely to see a similar set-up between Arne Slot and his assistant, Hulshoff.

As per the Athletic, Hulshoff “has never sought attention” and he sees media obligations as “a distraction,” with his “only focus” centred on the training ground and the players.

Unsurprisingly, then, he has “shown no such inclination” to take on a similar role to Lijnders when it comes to any press work before games.

Klopp and Slot’s right-hand men share an enthusiasm for the game and a tireless work ethic, but Hulshoff prefers to operate away from the spotlight.

Slot has been handling all the media obligations, of which there have been plenty, since arriving in the summer and has navigated them all impressively.

The former Feyenoord boss has proved to be forthright but also respectful of a player’s privacy, which means we do not get as much injury detail as we did previously with Klopp and Lijnders.

He will continue to shoulder that responsibility and leave Hulshoff to do what he does best away from the cameras.

Slot and Hulshoff first worked together a decade ago at SC Cambuur and after going their separate ways, later reunited at Feyenoord and then made the move to Anfield together.

If you have seen any footage of Liverpool training, you will readily see and hear Hulshoff leading sessions, and on a matchday he is right by Slot’s side throughout.

So, do not expect him to front the cameras for a press conference any time soon!