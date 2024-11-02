Ben Doak was the standout performer from Liverpool’s loanees at the weekend, with the winger setting up two goals in Middlesbrough‘s 5-1 win over Luton.

Doak celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday, two days after another impressive display for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Scotland international has been the best performer among Liverpool’s 13 loan players so far this season, finding consistency in his role on the right flank.

After a brilliant assist in Middlesbrough‘s 4-1 win at QPR in midweek, Doak followed that up with two more in a 5-1 victory over Luton on Saturday.

His first was a lovely piece of invention as he flicked on a near-post corner and Delano Burgzorg followed it up with an emphatic finish.

Doak’s second assist was more conventional, using his pace as he broke down the right wing and then cutting the ball back for Finn Azaz to fire home.

The youngster created more chances than any other player (three), per FotMob, while TeesideLive‘s Craig Johns gave him an eight-out-of-10 rating – explaining that he showed “a different side to his game” defensively.

Along with Doak’s assists, two Liverpool loanees were on the scoresheet at the weekend, with right-back Luca Stephenson netting a diving header for Dundee United.

Stephenson opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over Ross County, making it three goals and two assists in 12 games so far this season.

Rhys Williams also found the back of the net with his head as Morecambe beat Harrogate Town 2-1 in League Two.

The 23-year-old has now scored two goals in as many games after his effort in the 2-0 win at Worthing in the FA Cup the previous weekend, finding his feet after a difficult spell of injuries.

Williams’ former centre-back partner Nat Phillips may have now cemented himself as a starter for Derby, with a second consecutive start coming in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

Also in the Championship, Lewis Koumas came off the bench for Stoke as they drew 1-1 with Millwall, but was unable to influence the result.

Stefan Bajcetic made his return after missing Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Feyenoord with illness, but did so off the bench in a 2-0 loss to BW Linz which leaves Pepijn Lijnders‘ side 11 points off the top.

Salzburg do have two games in hand over the three teams above them in the Austrian Bundesliga, but even winning those would only see them level with Austria Wien in third.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Kaide Gordon, Calvin Ramsay, Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek

Injured: Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck