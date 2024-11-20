Arne Slot worked with a small, 20-man squad at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, with two defenders absent but not ruled out for the clash with Brighton.

Two days after their 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup, the Reds continued their preparations for another meeting with Fabian Hurzeler’s side in the league.

Only 17 outfield players were involved in a lively session on the outdoor pitch on Friday, with Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley working separately.

The pair were instead training with lead strength and conditioning coach Chris Black – with it not out of the norm to do so with such a tight turnaround, particularly as both were making their first starts in over a month.

Quansah and Bradley can be expected to take a place on the bench at Anfield, with Slot restoring Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold to his lineup.

Slot provided an update on the fitness of his squad in his pre-match press conference earlier in the day, with Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness) all still out.

In a post on Twitter, however, Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor noted that Elliott was working outdoors as he nears his return from a fractured foot.

Liverpool currently training ahead of the game against Brighton. Quansah and Bradley training separately from the group. Also saw Harvey Elliott back out on the grass but still not joining in full training. pic.twitter.com/TnADnvBZuL — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) November 1, 2024

Like Alisson, Jota and Chiesa, Elliott is set to rejoin first-team training after the November international break.

Along with Konate and Alexander-Arnold, the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are all set to reclaim their starting spots in the Premier League.

Slot’s biggest call may come at left-back, with a strong chance Kostas Tsimikas is preferred to Andy Robertson, while a choice must be made between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz further forward.

There were no surprise faces in training on Friday, though Trey Nyoni stayed with the senior squad ahead of a possible appearance for Liverpool U21s against Wolves the following day.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah*, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forward: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo