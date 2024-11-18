Liverpool’s leadership group has changed and evolved over the years, and Andy Robertson‘s longevity has seen him inherit the role of enforcer.

During James Milner‘s time at the club, he was responsible for overseeing the player’s fine system, and he was creative in doing so – but we all can assume he ran a tight ship.

The veteran midfielder was a respected member of the squad, but his departure in 2023 left a hole to fill in more ways than one as he was the judge and the jury.

He held high standards, and Liverpool’s leadership group have continued that in his absence, with Robertson assuming his role as the collector of fines.

The Scot may feel he was “stitched up,” but it is evident he does not mind being the enforcer if the roundtable discussion on leadership responsibilities with Alisson and Mo Salah was anything to go by.

Salah: “He is doing the dirty job (points to Robertson). Fining guys, being the bad guy.”

Robertson: “I think I got stitched up a little bit only because I was close to James Milner, I think, so I knew how the books worked.”

Alisson: “You enjoy doing that.”

Robertson: “Nooo. OK, maybe a little bit.”

Alisson: “Making some money as well.”

Robertson: “Exactly. But, no, I don’t think it’s ever been discussed of ok, ‘Virgil does this, Mo does that’.

“Obviously, Virgil is the captain and he leads the team out, he has to do a lot more than we have to do in terms of responsibilities and things like that.

“Ali is crucial to us for the foreign players, players who maybe don’t speak as much English to help them settle in. I’m not good in that area, they don’t understand me!

“Mo, I think everyone comes in and probably the person they are most excited to see is Mo. The young players and even new players, and then they see how much he commits to his craft, and they then take that on board.

“I’ve seen so many players come in and all of a sudden they’re in the gym so early before training, and that’s because of him.

“We’re quite relatable, people can ask us anything.”

Maybe just not if they can get away with not being fined!

Liverpool’s leadership group includes Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Robertson and Salah – there has been no indication that has changed under Arne Slot‘s watch.