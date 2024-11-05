➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, his hat-trick, during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Anfield “magic” inspires Liverpool again as “major Champions League contender”

The Anfield atmosphere inspired Liverpool to victory for the second time in four days, as the Reds thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

Arne Slot‘s men were flat for an hour against Brighton, only for the crowd to intervene.

See also: Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

For a while, a stalemate felt inevitable at Anfield, with both sides cancelling each other out, but then the 12th man did what it does best.

Liverpool’s display after the break was masterful, and with Man City being thrashed 4-1 at Sporting CP, belief is growing about a special season.

These Reds fans hailed the influence of the crowd and the performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

“What a statement win. Slot is the rightful Klopp successor.”

IndoKop in the This is Anfield comments.

“Our famous Anfield crowd have found their voices getting behind the team last few games. Absolutely amazing, they are the 12th man.”

Shelly Dunn on Facebook.

“The crowd were magnificent, patiently reading the game and raising their voices when the team needed it.”

Mark Croucher on Facebook.

After a dull first half, what Liverpool produced against a side who haven’t lost away from home in 18 months was extraordinary.

Leverkusen simply couldn’t handle the Reds once the first goal went in and this was their biggest statement yet under Slot.

The win should be seen as a joint-effort between the Anfield crowd and the team – on nights like this, they are a match made in heaven.

