The Anfield atmosphere inspired Liverpool to victory for the second time in four days, as the Reds thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

Arne Slot‘s men were flat for an hour against Brighton, only for the crowd to intervene.

See also: Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

For a while, a stalemate felt inevitable at Anfield, with both sides cancelling each other out, but then the 12th man did what it does best.

Just like vs. Brighton, the crowd got Liverpool going, and Liverpool scored twice in two minutes.

Liverpool’s display after the break was masterful, and with Man City being thrashed 4-1 at Sporting CP, belief is growing about a special season.

These Reds fans hailed the influence of the crowd and the performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Something of a low-key first half at Anfield, but Liverpool just took it to another level in the second to demolish an excellent Bayer Leverkusen side. New manager or not, they surely deserve to be considered a major Champions League contender this season. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 5, 2024

This second half has been sensational by Liverpool. The magic of Anfield coming to the fore yet again. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 5, 2024

Liverpool's counter-attacks under Slot are ridiculous. The team is so quick at transitioning defensive phase to attacking phase with large numbers joining in. High efficiency on the end product as well. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) November 5, 2024

“What a statement win. Slot is the rightful Klopp successor.” – IndoKop in the This is Anfield comments.

Top of the Premier League

Top of the Champions League

Top of the Premier League

Top of the Champions League

Into the QF of the League Cup.

“Our famous Anfield crowd have found their voices getting behind the team last few games. Absolutely amazing, they are the 12th man.” – Shelly Dunn on Facebook.

Wow. This football team is building towards something big, I can feel it — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) November 5, 2024

Just casually destroying one of the best teams in Europe. Big statement. Top of the Premier League, Top of the Champions League. Slot is on a mission pic.twitter.com/4Pbwxpjzwe — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) November 5, 2024

“The crowd were magnificent, patiently reading the game and raising their voices when the team needed it.” – Mark Croucher on Facebook.

Once again Liverpool come alive when Anfield comes alive. It's just what happens. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) November 5, 2024

Best 45 I’ve seen this season from the Reds. So much to love about this performance. Great to see Xabi Alonso back at Anfield Happy to see him leave empty handed ?????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) November 5, 2024

Reminder that Bayer Leverkusen have only lost TWICE in all competitions since Jordan Henderson last played for Liverpool. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) November 5, 2024

After a dull first half, what Liverpool produced against a side who haven’t lost away from home in 18 months was extraordinary.

Leverkusen simply couldn’t handle the Reds once the first goal went in and this was their biggest statement yet under Slot.

The win should be seen as a joint-effort between the Anfield crowd and the team – on nights like this, they are a match made in heaven.