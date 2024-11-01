Arne Slot insists there is no “dilemma” for Liverpool at left-back, with the head coach focused on building Andy Robertson up with Kostas Tsimikas rotated in.

Tsimikas is expected to start in Saturday’s clash with Brighton at Anfield, with the assumption being that he had overtaken Robertson as first-choice left-back.

But despite the Scot struggling in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend and being exposed by pace in the 3-2 win over Brighton in midweek, Slot has shown no sign of losing faith in his No. 26.

Asked in his pre-match press conference whether he was now facing a “dilemma” over who was his first choice in the role, he instead explained a long-term plan.

“I wouldn’t say a dilemma,” he replied.

“It is in more positions where we’ve rotated, so you’re maybe a bit focused on the left full-back position, but the left wing has been in rotation, the midfield we’ve rotated, the No. 9 position we’ve rotated.

“It probably also has to do with Robbo’s pre-season. He had no pre-season, because he came back injured from the Euros.

“He missed almost a complete pre-season, which was for most of them only two weeks but for him it was only a few days.

“Kostas did really well in that period of time, so it has to do with the quality Kostas brings in the position, but it definitely also has to do with Robbo missing pre-season.

“That’s why we started rotating from the start of it, because if a player didn’t have any pre-season there was no time to bring him to the situation where he can play three games in a row.

“He’s getting into that rhythm”

“We try to build up our players for that programme and for him that was difficult, because he missed out on pre-season while others were there.

“That’s his situation. I think it was good for him to play Arsenal and now again the game against Brighton during the week.

“That makes sure that he’s getting into that rhythm of playing twice a week.”

Slot’s suggestion is, therefore, that Robertson remains first choice at left-back but with an ongoing process in building up his fitness after a long-term ankle injury.

But as is the case further forward on the left wing, there could be a growing competition between Robertson and Tsimikas with rotation in force.