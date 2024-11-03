Arne Slot’s Liverpool subs “perfect” but does approach affect Anfield?

Liverpool fans were buzzing to be top of the Premier League at full time after a great second half, but is the Arne Slot‘s style of play affecting the Anfield atmosphere?

For a while on Saturday, it looked as though reaction to the Reds’ clash with the Seagulls would be filled with negativity.

Thankfully, a blistering second half fightback secured a 2-1 win, and delightful defeats for Arsenal and Man City (and Everton!) made it a perfect day.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss the good, the bad and Slot’s playing style, wondering if it is playing a part in Anfield being subdued too often.

The good…

DAN: Salah’s all-round game may have deteriorated ever so slightly, but that goal was further proof of why he remains worth every penny and every day of whatever contract he wants.

His nous, quality and experience in that final 20 minutes were invaluable to collecting all three points.

As for Gomez, he rolled back the years with such a dominant display. He added a much-needed fight to what was an otherwise tame performance.

He even overshadowed the usually never-to-be outshone Virg, and it felt as though that allusive goal might have come as well to cap off what was a truly commanding display.

Slot’s subs were perfect, too, including the decision to go with four forwards. Wataru to help steady things, as did Bradley at the death.

Plus, a special mention for another much improved second half after whatever words of wisdom he offered.

HENRY: I totally agree that Salah was a joke in the second half – he found a level that so few attackers in Europe are capable of reaching.

Gomez was great, too, and the love he has received has shown that nice guys can finish first!

If that header had gone in in stoppage time, it would have a been a genuinely great Anfield moment.

Dan’s right to praise Slot’s subs, too – I’d go as far as to say he’s been better at them than Klopp ever was during his time in charge.

I think the Anfield crowd deserves massive praise as well, helped by the players finding an extra gear.

That second half was a joy to watch from the equaliser onwards, and it felt like Chelsea in 2005 or Barcelona in 2019 at times!

The bad…

DAN: That first half can be filed among the worst we’ve seen this season alongside the two 45 minutes we managed against Forest.

The performance lacked vigour, control, intensity and everything, to be honest!

Aside from that opening 45, the only legitimate criticism I can have of the Reds is that we still haven’t played anyone above us in the table yet…

HENRY: At half-time, I was ready to throttle the lot of them, especially after Arsenal lost earlier in the day.

It was a dreadful first half with no redeeming features – for whatever reason, Mac Allister did my head in more than anyone!

There were plenty to choose from when it came to picking the worst player, though.

Liverpool need to stop these slow starts, and iffy first halves for that matter – Ipswich, Forest, Arsenal, Brighton and so on – in order to stop giving themselves a mountain to climb.

Still, I can’t stay mad at them after what happened after the break…

Is Arne Slot’s style of play affecting the Anfield atmosphere?

DAN: That second half was evidence that when called upon, when riled, Anfield will come alive regardless of the beat of the manager’s drum.

While Slot’s style might not lend itself to a fever-pitch cauldron week in and week out, it remains capable of moving up through the gears and having the crowd drag it into the fast lane.

Also, shout out to Pervis Estupinan for fanning the flames. They never learn!

HENRY: I agree with Dan that it’s unfair to lay the blame at Slot’s style of play.

Sure, it isn’t as swashbuckling as Klopp’s approach, but I can think of many dreary Saturday 3pm games at Anfield under him, too.

The bottom line is that Liverpool didn’t do what their manager asked them to in the first half, but clearly changed in the second.

If the team performs, Anfield will as well. And I think that’s fair overall, even if there are times when the team need the fans to crank up the noise.