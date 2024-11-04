Ben Doak‘s impact at Middlesbrough has been such that he is now seen as vital to the team but this has caused a hamstring injury “brought on by fatigue.”

Before this weekend’s 3-0 loss against Coventry, Ben Doak had started Middlesbrough‘s previous six matches and despite scoring just once, had become pivotal to Michael Carrick’s side.

Having only returned from an LCL injury that kept him out for the entirety of 2024’s opening six months, his loan club must now be careful not to overplay the 18-year-old.

With this in mind, TeesideLive reported that Doak missed Middlesbrough‘s game against Coventry “due to a tight hamstring” that “was brought on by fatigue.”

Writer Craig Johns, though, doesn’t believe it to be a serious problem, adding: “The hope is that Doak will be fine for Tuesday night’s clash with QPR.”

Carrick will be eager to get the young winger back into the side given the drop-off the team endured without him.

The reporter spoke highly of Doak, saying: “Boro really missed Doak against Coventry. Especially when down to ten men, his direct, pacy style and dribbling ability would have surely given Boro a bigger threat and better chance of getting back into the game.

“Despite being a man light, they certainly had plenty of ambition to get back into the game, particularly after the interval.

“Unfortunately, Doak’s replacement for the game was Isaiah Jones, and he showed all the hallmarks of being a player, not just of form, but lacking in confidence too.

“It spoke of a potentially wider problem that Boro must avoid developing – an over-reliance on Doak, the likes of which they once had in Jones.”

The 8 loanees in action

There weren’t too many thrills for Liverpool’s loanees over the weekend, with just one scoring from the eight that played.

That goal came from an unlikely source in Rhys Williams, who confirmed Morecambe’s passage into the second round of the FA Cup thanks to his 88th-minute header to put his team 2-0 up against Worthing.

Morecambe were the expected winners as a League Two outfit playing against a National League South team, a two-division gap.

In the Championship, Lewis Koumas and Nat Phillips briefly came up against each other as both came off the bench for Stoke and Derby respectively, with the former running out 2-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Owen Beck had another good game in the second division, playing 90 minutes for Blackburn against Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Stefan Bajcetic played 87 minutes as Red Bull Salzburg’s disappointing form continued with a goalless draw against the Austrian Bundesliga’s bottom-placed side, Grazer AK.

For Wigan, Calvin Ramsay came off the bench at half time against Carlisle in the FA Cup first round as the tie went to extra time at Brunton Park, despite the hosts having a man sent off early on.

Wigan’s superior quality eventually emerged as they scored as two different Smiths, Scott and Jonny, scored to send the Latics through after extra time.

Luca Stephenson‘s Dundee United could only manage a draw against bottom-placed Hibs in the Scottish Premiership, with a late penalty to thank for the point.

Down in Wales, Kaide Gordon came on for the last few minutes against Cardiff as Norwich conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 to the Bluebirds.

Liverpool Loan Watch Round-Up

Not used: Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek

No game on Saturday: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Injured: Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Ben Doak