Mohamed Salah continues to be the Premier League‘s most devastating wide player, with a new statistic summing up his world-class quality.

There were some who had the temerity to write off Salah at the end of last season, following an injury-affected dip in form.

Liverpool’s legendary No.11 has roared back to his best in 2024/25, however, producing relentless end product and inspiring his side to the top of the table.

Salah has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in the Premier League, not to mention assisting four times in five Champions League outings.

In fact, his goals and assists have been worth 17 points to Liverpool in the league, which is more than any player in the competition.

A new statistic shared by OptaJoe has outlined the enduring brilliance of the 32-year-old, with the post intended to praise Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka for having the second-most goal contributions.

12 – Only Mohamed Salah (16) has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (12 – 4 goals, 8 assists). Saka has both scored and assisted in three different games this term, with only Salah again doing so more often (4). Only. pic.twitter.com/t23yIEfsIq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2024

All it does is remind us of yet another “only Mohamed Salah” stat, with the Egyptian so often the benchmark for all other wide attacking players in the Premier League.

Saka is a fantastic young player in his own right, but the praise and column inches he fills can suggest he is superior to Salah.

The Liverpool superstar is everything that Saka should strive to be, however, and the fact that he is outperforming a player a decade his junior is a testament to his dedication.

Salah is still in a league of his own in his position, still finding remarkable levels of consistency at the age of 32.

Only Erling Haaland (12) has more league goals so far this season, but even his influence has waned a little for Man City in recent weeks.

The Norwegian (11.9) is the only player with a higher xG than Salah (8.4), per FotMob, who also give the latter their highest rating (8.12) for the campaign to date.

Brentford‘s Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Liverpool, being seen as a potential successor to Salah, but his tally of eight goals is inferior, not to mention only bagging one assist.

While not predominantly a right-sided attacker, Chelsea‘s Cole Palmer has been talked about by some as the Premier League‘s best player currently, but he has four fewer goal contributions (12).

All this does is highlight why Liverpool must reach an agreement with Salah over a contract extension, with supporters dreading the idea of losing him next summer.

He is an irreplaceable player with superior numbers than anyone else in the country and he is showing no sign of slowing down.