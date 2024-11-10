Caoimhin Kelleher continues to deputise for Alisson with quality that defies his No. 2 tag, but Arne Slot made the pecking order abundantly clear after his side’s latest victory.

Alisson‘s hamstring injury has kept him sidelined for the last seven matches, and there is no guarantee the Brazilian will be able to return immediately after the international break.

Usually, when your world-class No. 1 is unavailable it is abundantly clear. But it is a credit to Kelleher that he can operate at an elite level to minimise Alisson‘s absence.

When the handover will occur is yet to be determined, but Slot left no doubts over the goalkeeper position when asked by reporters about his plan for the role after Saturday’s 2-0 win.

He said: “First of all, Alisson needs to become fit and I’ve always been quite clear and that’s always been the position of Alisson that he is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit.

“But, therefore, he first needs to be fit, but Caoimhin has done outstanding last season and this season again as well.

“But the moment Alisson will be fit, he will be our first goalkeeper.”

It will not be what Kelleher wants to hear, as he’s certainly done enough to at least make Slot think twice, but he will know it is the role he has at Liverpool.

It does not mean the 25-year-old has to like the No. 2 tag, though, as he recently said: “It’s probably not a tag I want. I want to be playing week in, week out and be that No. 1.

“At the moment, the situation for me is I’ll get these opportunities and I need to do well when I do get the opportunities and play well.”

A summer departure looks nailed on for Kelleher with his career ambitions in mind and the recent signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili. Other Premier League clubs would be crazy not to sign him up.

When will Alisson return?

The Brazilian has been sidelined since October 20, and ‘after the November international break’ was quickly signposted as when we would next see him in action.

Midway through last month, Slot even hinted he could be out for longer than first expected by saying he expects “Ali to be back before Christmas.”

He has yet to return to training but, hopefully, we will know more about where we stand with his return date at some point during the final break of 2024.