Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has given his reaction and sympathised with Liverpool over the recently leaked viral David Coote comments about Liverpool.

The comments, which bring into question the Premier League referee’s neutrality, were made in a leaked video that resurfaced after being recorded in 2020.

• Details here – Everything Coote said in shocking anti-Liverpool video as referee suspended

Later allegations against the referee have now led to him being suspended by UEFA and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

As this all happened during the international break, Premier League managers are only now being asked for their reaction to the incident.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca sympathised with Liverpool supporters’ indignation, saying (h/t the Standard): “The reaction (from Coote) is not the best one because there are things that are not correct to say.

“It doesn’t matter that he is a referee. If I as a manager say the same it is wrong. If you as a journalist say the same it is something wrong.

“So, no matter that he is a referee. Any human being that says these kind of things it is not good.”

Maresca was then asked if he still had confidence in Premier League officials, to which he replied: “Absolutely.”

David Coote investigated

After Coote was suspended, a PGMOL spokesperson stated: “We are following an internal process and taking the allegations into David Coote’s conduct very seriously as part of our ongoing full and thorough investigation.

“Whilst David remains suspended, his welfare continues to be important to us and he is aware of the support network available to him.”

While Coote is being investigated by the PGMOL and UEFA, he is also facing a separate charge from the FA for an “aggravated breach” of conduct relating to him calling Klopp a “German c***.”

The referee said: “Milner’s alright. I get on with Milner…but, my god, German c***. F*** me.”

That comes, in line with FA rules, with reference “whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality,” according to the Times‘ Martyn Ziegler.

In the video, the man sat with Coote finished by adding: “Long story short. Jurgen Klopp‘s a c***, Liverpool are all f***ing b******s and we hate Scousers.”