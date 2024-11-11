The PGMOL have suspended referee David Coote after a video resurfaced allegedly showing the official labelling Liverpool “s***” and Jurgen Klopp a “c***.”

Coote has been suspended with immediate effect by the PGMOL with an investigation underway into comments he is alleged to have made in 2020.

In a video now widely circulated on social media and not appearing to show signs of deepfake or AI tampering, the 42-year-old criticises Liverpool and former manager Klopp.

Believed to have been filmed after the 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in October 2020, it shows Coote being asked a series of questions by a friend.

The full transcript is as follows:

Friend: What did you think of the Liverpool game earlier, when you were fourth official?

Coote: Liverpool were s***. Like, really s***.

Friend (interrupting): What do you think of Jurgen Klopp?

Coote: C***. Absolute c***.

Friend: Why would you say that Jurgen Klopp was a c***?

Coote: Umm. Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying then just had a right f***ing pop at me, I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him.

Coote (continued): Milner’s alright. I get on with Milner.

Friend: He gets on with James Milner!

Coote (showing photo of himself with Milner and Klopp): You can see me there with mask on, Covid, got to be done. Social distancing, right? We’re two metres apart.

Friend: We have to social distance.

Coote: But, my god, German c***. F*** me.

Friend: Long story short. Jurgen Klopp‘s a c***, Liverpool are all f***ing b******s and we hate Scousers.

Coote (in second video): Just to be clear, that f***ing last video can’t go anywhere. Seriously.

Friend: He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not f***ing ruin his career. Let’s face it, we’re good blokes, but we can’t ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad. Also he’s a f***ing legend.