LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Date confirmed for Southampton vs. Liverpool in League Cup – 6 games in 18 days

Liverpool added another game to their busy December schedule after progressing in the League Cup, with the date and time for their meeting against Southampton now confirmed.

The Reds secured a place in another quarter-final after overcoming Brighton last month, and their continued defence of the crown will take them the south coast.

Liverpool will meet Southampton at St Mary’s on Wednesday, December 18, with kickoff scheduled for 8pm (GMT). It will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

The cup match takes place after Arne Slot‘s side host Fulham on the weekend and prior the trip to Tottenham in the final fixture before Christmas.

It adds to an already busy festive schedule for Liverpool, with 11 games in 36 days following their return from the international break later this month and 6 in the first 18 days of December.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two of those fixtures include a long journey south, with the Reds to also meet Russell Martin’s side in the first Premier League game back from the international break on November 24.

The trip to Southampton in the cup is not exactly ideal during this hectic period, but the draw is favourable as Liverpool look to progress to their first semi-final under Slot.

Liverpool being drawn away from home, though, means they will play six of their 11 games from mid-November onwards away from Anfield – a big test!

Liverpool’s fixtures after November international break

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

