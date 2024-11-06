Liverpool added another game to their busy December schedule after progressing in the League Cup, with the date and time for their meeting against Southampton now confirmed.

The Reds secured a place in another quarter-final after overcoming Brighton last month, and their continued defence of the crown will take them the south coast.

Liverpool will meet Southampton at St Mary’s on Wednesday, December 18, with kickoff scheduled for 8pm (GMT). It will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

The cup match takes place after Arne Slot‘s side host Fulham on the weekend and prior the trip to Tottenham in the final fixture before Christmas.

It adds to an already busy festive schedule for Liverpool, with 11 games in 36 days following their return from the international break later this month and 6 in the first 18 days of December.

Two of those fixtures include a long journey south, with the Reds to also meet Russell Martin’s side in the first Premier League game back from the international break on November 24.

The trip to Southampton in the cup is not exactly ideal during this hectic period, but the draw is favourable as Liverpool look to progress to their first semi-final under Slot.

Liverpool being drawn away from home, though, means they will play six of their 11 games from mid-November onwards away from Anfield – a big test!

Liverpool’s fixtures after November international break