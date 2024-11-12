David Coote has seen his credibility flush down the drain thanks to one foul-mouthed video, and his record with Jurgen Klopp at the helm saw Liverpool’s average win rate drop by 12.6%.

Coote is currently suspended as an investigation for a video that shows him calling Liverpool “s***” and Jurgen Klopp a “c***” takes place.

The 42-year-old quickly became headline news for the comments, and the implications of what has been said will be far-reaching within the PGMOL and beyond.

The video appears to have been filmed after the 7-2 loss to Villa in October 2020, where Coote acted as the fourth official, and the implication of bias is hard to ignore.

Liverpool win percent with Coote (all comps): 57.9%

57.9% Liverpool win percent without Coote: 65.85%

65.85% Man United win percent with Coote: 85%

85% Man City win percent with Coote: 66.6%

In light of that, we thought it prudent to take a look at Liverpool’s record in games where Coote presided as the on-field referee and as lead VAR.

If we look at games Klopp oversaw since 2018 when Coote was first appointed as a Premier League referee, Liverpool won 52.9 percent with Coote and 65.5 percent without him, a drop of 12.6 percent.

Tells quite the story.

In games he has officiated or was in charge of VAR as recent as this season, the Reds’ combined win rate is 57.9 percent across all competitions. If we isolate his Premier League games, it is 57.14 percent.

But here is more of a breakdown.

Coote’s record in full

In total, Coote has overseen eight Liverpool games as the referee across three different competitions and 11 Premier League matches in charge of VAR – that’s a total of 19 games.

The sample size is not huge, but the most he has overseen a single club is 35 matches (Wolves) since he was promoted to the top flight in April 2018.

If we first look at his record as the on-field referee for Liverpool, he has officiated three league matches and five domestic cup games – for a total of eight:

Overall record as referee: 62.5 percent win rate (5W, 1D, 2L)

Premier League record as referee: 66.6 percent win rate (2W, 1D)

This run included him waving away a penalty on Andy Robertson in the 1-1 draw with Burnley in 2020 – which led to a heated exchange – and dismissing the clear foul on Mo Salah over the weekend.

As lead VAR, his record overseeing the Reds is as follows:

Premier League record as VAR: 54.5 percent win rate (6W, 3D, 2L)

This run included overlooking a foul on Divock Origi which allowed Man United‘s goal to stand in 2019, forgetting to check for a red card when Jordan Pickford took out Virgil van Dijk in 2020, and letting Martin Odegaard get away with his obvious handball last season.

Each of these instances saw the match end in a draw, with his direct involvement (or lack thereof) impacting the outcome.

Since 2018/19, when Coote first become an official in the Premier League, Liverpool’s win rate in the top flight without him is 68.4 percent. That makes for a drop of 5.9 percent with him.

Overall record with Coote

His overall record when involved as the referee or lead VAR is as follows:

All competitions: 57.9 percent (11W, 4D, 4L)

Premier League: 57.14 percent (8W, 4D)

To put those statistics into some context, the win rate under Coote is below Klopp’s Premier League average of 62.5 percent and Liverpool’s overall record of 65.85 percent since he became an official.

In the same capacity, Man City have a win rate of 85 percent when Coote is involved and Man United have 66.6 percent, despite experiencing one of their worst periods in the topflight. Interesting.