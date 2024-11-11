The PGMOL are investigating a video allegedly showing official David Coote criticising Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, who he appears to call an “absolute c***.”

UPDATE: Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation by the PGMOL.

Coote, who refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night, is now facing an investigation from employers the PGMOL after a newly surfaced video.

The footage, which appears to be filmed after the 7-2 loss to Villa back in October 2020, sees Coote asked a series of questions about Liverpool.

“Liverpool were s***,” he said when asked his thoughts on the game.

David coote ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/WDHc36a7Mn — Josh (@Josh97LFC) November 11, 2024

More damning were Coote’s comments on Klopp, saying: “C***. Absolute c***.

“Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying then just had a right f***ing pop at me, I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f***ing arrogant.

“I do my best not to speak to him. Milner’s alright, I get on with Milner. But my god, German c***, f*** me.”

Coote held up his phone to show an image of him standing next to Klopp and substitute James Milner during the aforementioned loss to Villa, a game that saw him serve as fourth official.

In a follow-up video, Coote is seen telling the camera: “Just to be clear, that f***ing last video can’t go anywhere. Seriously.”

It should be stressed that the videos could be subject to AI or deepfake tampering, but it is clear that the PGMOL are taking the matter seriously.

Journalists including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele have now reported that the PGMOL are investigating the footage, which could seemingly have major ramifications for Coote himself.

Coote has refereed Liverpool eight times during his career and been involved in a number of other matches as VAR or fourth official.

It has seen the 42-year-old preside over more than his fair share of controversies, including failing to recommend a red card for Jordan Pickford for his season-ending foul on Virgil van Dijk less than two weeks after these videos appear to have been filmed.

As lead VAR, he also failed to flag that a spot-kick should have been awarded after Martin Odegaard handled the ball in the penalty area last season. And on Saturday, he waved play on after Mo Salah was denied a clear goalscoring opportunity just metres in front of him.