Diogo Jota could miss Liverpool’s next three fixtures through injury despite nearing his comeback from injury, including a high-profile double-header.

The 27-year-old has been unavailable for the Reds’ last six matches since the 2-1 win at home to Chelsea on October 20, having suffered a rib injury in that game.

Thankfully, Liverpool have handled the absence of Jota expertly, pulling five points clear at the top of the Premier League, but his return will still feel significant when it happens.

Writing for The Athletic, journalist James Pearce explained that Jota is likely to be available “about a week after the international break,” suggesting he will miss at least the next three matches:

The first of those is the Premier League clash away to Southampton on November 24, before a mouthwatering double-header for Liverpool.

A Champions League clash with Real Madrid takes place at Anfield on November 27, before the vital home league meeting with Man City four days later, which could be pivotal in the title race.

The trip to Newcastle on December 4 arguably looks like Jota’s most likely return date, as Liverpool hope to get a key attacking player back in the fold.

Difference-maker in the title race

Jota’s inability to stay fit for lengthy periods is so frustrating, with the Portuguese’s bravery sometimes working against him and leading to injury layoffs.

His tenacity up against Chelsea‘s Tosin Adarabioyo played a part in his current rib problem, as he grappled with his opponent before being landed on.

While Liverpool have done well without Jota, thanks to the excellent form of many of their attacking players, he can be a difference-maker in this Premier League title battle.

He is arguably the Reds’ most clinical finisher, even including Mohamed Salah, and his ability to pop up at important moments can be priceless.

Not having Jota available for the City match would be a particular blow, but thankfully, Darwin Nunez is showing signs of form while Luis Diaz has also flourished centrally.

If Liverpool are to go all the way in the league this season, though, they arguably cannot afford to have their ruthless No. 20 unavailable for further big chunks of the campaign.