Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano has been appointed the new head coach of Inter Miami, meaning he will coach Luis Suarez for the MLS club.

Mascherano, who spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield and was one of few world-class players in the squad upon his departure in 2010, began his managerial career with Argentina U20s.

But the 40-year-old has now vacated his position to take over from Tata Martino as head coach of Inter Miami – the MLS club co-owned by David Beckham.

Inter Miami finished top of league for the 2024 campaign, securing the Supporters’ Shield, but exited the subsequent MLS Cup playoffs after defeat to Atalanta United.

Martino left his post after the end of the season, citing personal reasons as he terminated a contract that still had a year left to run.

Inter Miami have moved swiftly to appoint Mascherano, who moves into club management after three years in charge of Argentina U20s.

It means he will take charge of a squad featuring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Suarez – all of whom he played alongside at Barcelona.

Argentina were knocked out of the last 16 at this summer’s Olympics with Mascherano in charge, losing to a France side that included goalscorer Jean-Philippe Mateta, Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and one-time Liverpool target Manu Kone.

Mascherano did win two Olympic gold medals of his own while a player at the 2004 and 2008 Games, while he won five LaLiga titles at Barcelona along with the Champions League and Club World Cup twice apiece.

He is one of a number of ex-Liverpool players who have moved into management, with Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid B) and Nuri Sahin (Dortmund) among the most high-profile.