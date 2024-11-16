Fabinho has picked seven Liverpool players in his all-time XI of teammates, with Roberto Firmino‘s inclusion over more high-profile strikers showing his value.

The Brazilian enjoyed five superb years at Anfield between 2018 and 2023, proving to be the Reds’ ‘lighthouse’ in the No. 6 role and making Jurgen Klopp‘s side even more formidable.

There was also a spell at Monaco beforehand that saw the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva as teammates, with the Ligue 1 outfit reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2016/17.

Now, speaking to One Football, Fabinho has chosen his greatest XI of teammates throughout his illustrious career and it makes for positive viewing from a Liverpool perspective.

Fabinho’s XI of best teammates is a JOKE! ??? pic.twitter.com/ALl0rMbA8Q — OneFootball (@OneFootball) November 14, 2024

Fabinho‘s all-time XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, T.Silva, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, B.Silva; Salah, Neymar, Firmino

Unsurprisingly, Alisson is chosen by his compatriot in goal, with the 32-year-old a colossal figure ever since trading Roma for the Reds in the summer of 2018.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the nod at right-back, while Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are also named in Fabinho‘s defence.

Ex-Brazil colleague Thiago Silva is picked alongside Van Dijk at centre-back, rather than the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

In midfield, Fabinho chooses himself alongside Jordan Henderson and Bernardo Silva – Gini Wijnaldum has a right to feel aggrieved!

It’s no surprise whatsoever to see Mohamed Salah out on the right wing, but Sadio Mane misses out to Neymar on the opposite flank.

Most significant of all is the fact that Firmino leads the line over Mbappe, which says all you need to know about how highly Bobby is thought of.

This all highlights what a special group of players Liverpool had during Fabinho‘s stint at Anfield.

In Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah, the Reds arguably have three of the best players of their generation in their respective positions – the same could be said of Trent, too.

As for Firmino, he is so often included in all-time XIs such as these, with his former colleagues appreciating his selfless, team-first style.

That team would take some beating!