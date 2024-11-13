The PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb briefly addressed the ongoing investigation into David Coote, following his foul-mouthed video aimed at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

The video, which quickly went viral on Monday, has seen Coote placed under immediate suspension while an ongoing investigation takes place.

He faces a separate charge from the FA and has been stood down by UEFA having been scheduled to oversee games in the Nations League during the international break.

In a now somewhat regular programme, Webb appeared on Match Officials Mic’d Up on Tuesday evening and made a short comment on Coote at the start of the show.

He said: “We became aware of a video being circulated on social media that we are taking very seriously.

“We have instigated a full investigation, one of our referees David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation.

“There’s not much more I can say at this stage until we’ve worked through that investigation.”

It was the response we expected to hear from Webb just days after the video first emerged, and we are unlikely to hear more until the investigation is concluded.

The video in question is believed to have been filmed after Liverpool’s 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in October 2020, with Coote calling the Reds “s***” and Klopp an “absolute c***.”

The 42-year-old has officiated and acted as VAR in 19 games for the Reds throughout his career and has been involved in his fair share of controversial decisions.

In games Klopp oversaw since 2018 when Coote was first appointed as a Premier League referee, Liverpool won 52.9 percent with Coote and 65.5 percent without him, a drop of 12.6 percent.

And as per the Telegraph, the man who was filming alongside Coote, Ben Kitt, is also being investigated by his employers.